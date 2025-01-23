@naildbyk_ I love how open people are now ☺️ #nails #explore #fyp #nailtech #beginnernailtech ♬ original sound - Beyinternet
Hannah Taylor, an ambassador for The Gel Bottle, says clients get 'possessive' over nail shades: 'They get frustrated when friends or family members copy their nail designs and then post them online.'
What is gatekeeping?
@girlymama.x3 #stitch with @QT Nails & Lashes play nice #fyp #nailtech #askingforafriend #opi #opigelcolor #gatekeeping ♬ Lavender Cappuccino - Muspace Lofi
Why do people gatekeep their nails?
I once had a [bridal] client who carefully curated her nail design, only for her mother-in-law to get the exact same design [before the wedding]. It's moments like these that highlight how personal and meaningful nail choices can be.
There's an obvious reason why one might conceal the name of a nail technician: the cost. Keeping a nail tech to yourself means you don't have to share their expertise, style or prime-time appointments with as many people.
@beatricebalaj Replying to @1stnamelastname6 gatekeep your nail girls ladies!! 😂 #nails #nailsartvideos #nailsalon #nailtutorial #whitenails #gelx #frenchtip #pinknails #unicornnails #oldmoney #oldmoneynails ♬ Nimbus - BLVKSHP