Weddings aside, the need for individuality is something I can relate to. After all, when people say they think of nice nails whenever they think of me, I feel my chest swell with pride. It’s this idea that has led to so much customization within the nail space, even when choosing a style that adheres to certain trends. Nail artist Lauren Hazel Broe says she mixes custom colors for her clients. Even though these shades might look like simple nudes to the untrained eye (and fit neatly into the clean girl aesthetic), Broe says her clients love to gatekeep their custom cocktails. “When I’ve spent ages trialling colors or combos with them and we finally achieve what they want, they just want it all for themselves,” she says. It goes both ways. “Once I’ve spent all that time trying different combinations, it feels so bespoke to me that I kinda don’t want to reveal [what I’ve created],” says Broe. It’s a way of holding onto her own hard work. “Some shades just become a part of you or your client, and it feels wrong to share them with anyone else,” she adds.