Ultimately, there are both pros and cons to gatekeeping, with technicians and clients alike on both sides of the debate. Some think it’s selfish, for others it’s unavoidable to keep costs down, while many consider it a necessary evil to maintain an air of individuality, creativity and luxury. Ultimately, there are no rules when it comes to keeping nail secrets. All I know is this: There is no greater compliment than when someone asks for the 411 on my manicure, and I’ll always share with gusto.