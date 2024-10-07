All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The holiday season is fast approaching, which means we’re already thinking about what we’ll be wearing to every festive event coming up. But it looks like we can check “outfit planning” off our to-do list thanks to the new Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration.
Launching on October 10, the 35-piece collection fuses Gap’s timeless everyday essentials with the LA-based brand’s occasion-worthy flair. The line comprises modern takes on pieces that can be worn to parties and out or, on the other end of the style spectrum, while running errands or cozying up at home. Find a denim bustier, a matching chocolate brown leather pants and jacket set, a backless white button-up, cropped knit cardigans, a vegan suede coat, and crewneck sweatshirts with “GAIA” adorned on the front in the classic Gap font.
Of course, as should be expected from the It Girl brand that rose to popularity for celeb-beloved styles like Cult Gaia’s Serita, the collection also features dresses, like the mini slip with chain-link shoulder straps and a long-sleeve maxi with hip cut-outs. Alongside the womenswear pieces, the collection also includes kids' apparel.
“Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey. The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces,” said Cult Gaia designer and founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat in a press release. "Each piece in this collection is thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity, blending art and function in a way that feels unique and timeless.”
The collab is the most recent covetable fashion-forward launch from the Gap. This year alone, the American brand has teamed up with lifestyle brand Madhappy and LA label Dôen, as well as released a version of the viral shirtdress Anne Hathaway wore on a red carpet that was designed by new creative director Zac Posen.