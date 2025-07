The Only Denim I’ll Wear In Summer Comes From GapStudio

Ever since Zac Posen joined the Gap Inc. fold and debuted GapStudio this spring, we haven’t been able to take our eyes off the elevated designs — or the celebrities wearing custom looks (hi, Anne Hathaway , Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo , and Reneé Rapp). With serious star power backing the New York atelier, I was curious to see what the new summer collection — modeled by Lila Moss — looked like in real life.The brand’s already-iconic Draped Denim promises a “liquid-soft” texture that’s “made to move with you,” so I had to put it to the test. As a denim fanatic , I have my go-to comfy picks — mostly stretchy and baggy styles — but I typically avoid the fabric in the summer. Too hot, too suffocating. That is, until now. GapStudio’s denim has completely changed my perspective with its incredibly lightweight, soft, and flowy feel — so much so that I’m pretty sure I could sleep in it.Ahead, my honest review of GapStudio’s new drop, including the best buys from its denim, dresses, and more.