Zac Posen Launches GapStudio To Fulfill Your Elevated Denim Dreams

If you love Zara Studio and H&M Studio , you’ll be happy to know that there's a new studio in town.Launching today with Collection 01, GapStudio is the vision of Gap Inc.'s new executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen. The fashion designer previously created custom Gap looks for Anne Hathaway (a poplin maxi shirt dress for a Bvlgari jewelry launch — spoiler: this style is coming back!) and Timothée Chalamet (a matching satin jacket and trouser set for the 2025 Academy Awards Nominees Dinner), which were then reimagined and sold on the website. But this is Posen’s first full collection for GapStudio… and it promises to be iconic.For starters, the campaign features supermodels Alex Consani , Anok Yai, and Imaan Hammam (jaw drop!), wearing denim-on-denim ‘fits, edgy tailored separates, and signature Gap basics with a twist — think khaki bubble skorts, denim blazers, and extra-cropped button-downs.“Representing the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship, and quality,” GapStudio “showcases expert tailoring, intricate details, and a modern take on American style,” according to a press release.