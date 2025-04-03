Zac Posen Launches GapStudio To Fulfill Your Elevated Denim Dreams

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you love Zara Studio and H&M Studio, you’ll be happy to know that there's a new studio in town.
Launching today with Collection 01, GapStudio is the vision of Gap Inc.'s new executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen. The fashion designer previously created custom Gap looks for Anne Hathaway (a poplin maxi shirt dress for a Bvlgari jewelry launch — spoiler: this style is coming back!) and Timothée Chalamet (a matching satin jacket and trouser set for the 2025 Academy Awards Nominees Dinner), which were then reimagined and sold on the website. But this is Posen’s first full collection for GapStudio… and it promises to be iconic.
For starters, the campaign features supermodels Alex Consani, Anok Yai, and Imaan Hammam (jaw drop!), wearing denim-on-denim ‘fits, edgy tailored separates, and signature Gap basics with a twist — think khaki bubble skorts, denim blazers, and extra-cropped button-downs.
“Representing the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship, and quality,” GapStudio “showcases expert tailoring, intricate details, and a modern take on American style,” according to a press release.
Launching today with Collection 01, GapStudio is the vision of Gap Inc.'s new executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen. The fashion designer previously created custom Gap looks for Anne Hathaway (a poplin maxi shirt dress for a Bvlgari jewelry launch — spoiler: this style is coming back!) and Timothée Chalamet (a matching satin jacket and trouser set for the 2025 Academy Awards Nominees Dinner), which were then reimagined and sold on the website. But this is Posen’s first full collection for GapStudio… and it promises to be iconic.
For starters, the campaign features supermodels Alex Consani, Anok Yai, and Imaan Hammam (jaw drop!), wearing denim-on-denim ‘fits, edgy tailored separates, and signature Gap basics with a twist — think khaki bubble skorts, denim blazers, and extra-cropped button-downs.
“Representing the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship, and quality,” GapStudio “showcases expert tailoring, intricate details, and a modern take on American style,” according to a press release.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“GapStudio creates both accessible, coveted retail collections and exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs that celebrate self-expression and solidify Gap’s place in culture,” adds Gap president and CEO, Mark Breitbard, in the release. So while you may not be able to wear Da'Vine Joy Randolph’s one-of-a-kind Met Gala denim gown, you can still own unique GapStudio styles at more-accessible prices.
The brand’s signature denim is clearly the star of this collection. From wide-leg sailor jeans, seamed denim dresses, and statement outerwear (like denim trench coats and coated moto jackets) to truly unexpected denim corset belts and bralettes, it’s a Canadian tuxedo-lover’s dream.
“We’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” said Posen in the release. “GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision — blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways,” adding: “This is just the beginning."
The brand’s signature denim is clearly the star of this collection. From wide-leg sailor jeans, seamed denim dresses, and statement outerwear (like denim trench coats and coated moto jackets) to truly unexpected denim corset belts and bralettes, it’s a Canadian tuxedo-lover’s dream.
“We’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” said Posen in the release. “GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision — blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways,” adding: “This is just the beginning."
Collection 01 retails between $78 and $248, and is able to shop now both online and in select US Gap stores.
Shop the full GapStudio collection
Shop the full GapStudio collection
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT