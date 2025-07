Drenched in Denim: Shay Mitchell Models Gap x Béis Travel Collaboration

Traveling has never been more stylish, thanks to a new, highly anticipated collaboration that’s loading on the tarmac. Viral luggage brand Béis is teaming up with reader-favorite brand Gap on a denim-dominated travel bag and airport outfit collection.Co-designed and modeled by Béis founder, Shay Mitchell, the 25-piece capsule holds meaning for the actress. “I’ve been wearing Gap since I was a kid, so designing a collection that allows you to express your personal style while on the go feels like a full circle moment,” said Mitchell in a press release. “This line is for anyone who wants to look good, feel good, and travel in style.”Since Béis is beloved for its chic luggage in trendy colorways, and Gap is known for easy, everyday essentials and effortless denim , the two brands have blended fashion and function for an ideal travel collection.Some of Béis’ bestselling suitcases have been reimagined in a limited-edition light denim blue color, plus pieces like the weekender and travel backpack are available in actual soft denim. Meanwhile, some of Gap’s apparel styles have been dipped in popular Béis colorways like Berry Pink, and upgraded with details to make travel days more comfortable. Think: convertible cargo pants and even a hoodie with an inflatable neck pillow!