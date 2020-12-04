These 15 Motivational Water Bottles Encourage You To Chug, Chug, Chug!

If you, like me, have trouble staying on top of your much-needed water consumption — you're not alone. Staying sufficiently hydrated can feel like a chore especially on top of actual work and other mundanities of everyday life. According to the USGS, women should have 2.2 liters of water per day, and men should be getting in at least 3 liters. The Mayo Clinic says: "By consuming the minimum recommendation of water, you’re helping your body function better while improving your overall health." And that's exactly where a jumbo — sometimes even gallon-sized motivational water bottle comes in.
To guide you, we combed through the World-Wide-Web to find the best motivational water bottles (most of which hold up to a full gallon) for all-day guzzling. Ahead, everything from glowing iterations with words of encouragement to playful vessels with timed charts that'll keep you chuggin' with verve. We're basically walking stalks of celery, with emotions and thoughts so we may as well have some fun staying fresh.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.