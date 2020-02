13 Galentine’s Day Cards That’ll Show Your Bestie Just How Much You Love Her

Tell your friends exactly how much you appreciate them by writing a heartfelt note inside an adorably designed greeting card they'll want to stare at throughout February and beyond. Ahead, you'll find 13 cute card options that will make a great home for your gratitude. We give Valentine's Day cards to our lovers on February 14 so why not give Galentine's Day cards to the other, just as important loves of our lives, our friends, on February 13?