How Gabby Thomas Uses Fashion To Channel Her “Alter-Ego” On The Track

In anticipation of the 2025 ESPY Awards on July 16 — which looks back at the 2024 accomplishments of world-class athletes — track and field star Gabby Thomas is looking forward to a brighter future. “I think we're in such a great era for women's sports, and I'm just so proud to be a part of that and to be having that impact on not just the people watching but especially the younger generation,” she tells Refinery29.The five-time Olympic medalist is nominated for Best Athlete in the Women’s Sports category , following the most recent 2024 Paris Olympics , where she won three gold medals. Thomas’ ESPY category is being sponsored by TJ Maxx, who is also dressing her for the evening. “I'm thrilled to be partnering with TJ Maxx because they're so committed to celebrating women like me who are redefining the game and owning who they are,” Thomas says, hinting she’ll be wearing an all-white “bridal-era” look following her recent engagement to Spencer McManes . "I went with something white with some fluffy, feathery finishes."When speaking about fashion's recent embracing of athletes , Thomas — who has since the Olympics appeared on the cover of Vogue’s Winter Issue and attended the 2025 Met Gala — says that “this moment for women in sports and fashion is long overdue and very well deserved.” She adds: “Historically, women in sport have been using self-expression and fashion in their sports. We've seen it in track and field for so long. Think about Flo-Jo [Florence Griffith Joyner] and the impact that she's had, and her style and fashion.”Today, Thomas uses personal style to set her up for success on the track. “One of my favorite parts about race day is dressing up and kind of tapping into that alter-ego version of myself. And just tapping into that energy through what I'm wearing, through how I'm doing my hair, and just the whole look,” Thomas says. “One thing about being in the track community is that when you look good, you feel good, you run good.”