If you're still referring to the G-spot as "elusive" or "mythical," it's time to listen up and learn. Located behind the public bone, the G-spot is actually a spongy patch of tissue made up of a series of glands and ducts that connect to the back of the clitoris. That means using a G-spot vibrator is actually just a new way to access clitoral stimulation.
As we all know, the clitoris is magical (and essential to most vagina-owning humans' orgasms). Although external stimulation is grand, there's something about activating that back side of the clitoris via internal pressure that can make your whole body explode into shivers. However, since the G-spot is located in an upward tilting area (and is differently placed on each individual body), it can be difficult to figure out how best to access it. Enter: the G-spot vibrator (literally).
Using a curved or bulbous head, these sex toys help find your G-spot (wherever it might be on you) with ease. After all, they're specifically designed to stimulate it and can create some intense waves of pleasure. Ahead, browse the 11 best G-spot vibrators that reviewers are raving about, and give your clitoris some internal love.
