12 Hilarious Memes To Get You Through Spring Cleaning

It may feel like it wasn't all that long ago that you KonMari-ed the crap out of your apartment, but we're guessing plenty of time has passed for the clutter to begin, once again, creeping up in your living spaces. We are, after all, fast approaching spring cleaning season.
We understand that tackling a whole bunch of cleaning and organizing can feel a bit overwhelming, but the good news is that there are plenty of tips and tricks out there to help make the process more approachable. And, when you get to that point when you're so exhausted from all the work and slaphappy from cleaning supplies fumes that no amount of spring cleaning expert advice can help, turn to spring cleaning memes.
Ahead, we've collected ten hilarious spring cleaning memes that will get you through the difficult but necessary process. They'll keep you motivated, give you a much-needed break, and even make you feel better about not doing as much spring cleaning as you maybe should be.
For the easily distracted spring cleaners:
For the spring cleaner that could use a little motivation:
For when the spring cleaning struggle gets real:
For the obsessive organizers:
For those who will probably skip spring cleaning this year:
