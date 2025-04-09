Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Not an explicit expectation, but an implicit one, as I was very academically inclined throughout my schooling. I went to a small liberal arts college in Indiana. Definitely not an experience everyone would appreciate, but it was perfect for me! I received scholarships and some parent/grandparent assistance, and finished with ~$20,000 in loans that I paid off in 2021. I also went to graduate school for my master's degree in arts administration, but paid for my degree (and received a small stipend) by working as a teaching assistant.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn’t really talk about money. We were middle class in a “coupons, camping vacations, no brand names, Olive Garden once a year for birthdays” kind of way. We moved from a lower-income urban neighborhood to a nicer, semi-rural suburb when I was in 7th grade, but we still kept most of our frugal habits. We always had what we needed, and some of what we wanted. As my parents approach retirement, we talk about money more frequently and candidly. I know they struggled at times in their early marriage and my childhood, but their finances have grown steadily over the years and they will be able to retire comfortably.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Working in a print shop at my high school the summer after my freshman year. I really just wanted something to do and a little bit of extra cash. Other summers, I focused on volunteer work for my resume/college applications and didn’t have a paying job again until college, where I worked as a tutor and a tour guide for the admissions office.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Almost never. My mom has always been the main breadwinner in our household and was part of mass layoffs at her job when I was about 12 and we had just moved into a new house. She collected unemployment for a few months and I remember cutting back expenses during that time, but she was able to get a new job fairly quickly and things went back to normal.



Do you worry about money now?

Constantly. I bought a home about two and a half years ago and while she’s cute, she’s old and quirky. I’m always terrified about the next thing that’s going to break or planning ahead for the renovation I can’t afford (yet). As my parents age and I plan for my own future, I get worried/mad that pursuing a career path that brings me a lot of personal fulfilment and puts “good” into the world sometimes seems like nothing compared to tech and finance careers and the security afforded to them.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I moved out of my parents’ house at age 23 (after moving back in after college for two years). I was on their insurance until age 26 and am still on the family plans for car insurance and cell phones, but I pay my mom back for those expenses every month. I know they would support me in any type of financial crisis to the best of their ability, even if it was just a place to live and food on the table.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

After my grandmother passed, I was gifted $10,000 from her estate to put towards a down payment on my first house. She also bought savings bonds for me throughout my childhood, and I cashed in the ones that have matured for ~$2,000. I also received ~$6,000 total from my other grandparents when they passed. I’m sure my parents have plans for their assets and how to divide them between my younger brother and I, but I'm definitely not thinking about that now.