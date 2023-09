Is Function Of Beauty Making A Comeback? A Review Of The Brand’s New “Pro” Line

After adding each concentrate in one at a time, it was time to hop into the shower. Both the shampoo and conditioner mask are Clean at Sephora-certified, meaning they're made free of sulfates, phthalates, silicones, among other ingredients. Even so, I was surprised at the lush lather I got from the shampoo. (Sulfates usually help give shampoos and soaps that sudsy, foamy quality.) After working it through my roots and ends, I applied the conditioner mask from mid-lengths to ends, per the instructions. (Both products are lightly fragranced, which I personally don't mind, but FYI if you're sensitive to those things!) Then, I rinsed it out and threw my hair up in an Aquis towel to help it dry. If I don't add any hair oil to my damp strands post-shower, it usually results in frizz — and lots of it. I was curious to see how Function of Beauty's system would fare on its own, so I let my hair air-dry without a drop of product. To my surprise, the results were...not terrible! There was still a perceptible halo of flyaways, but definitely fewer than normal. (The verdict? Definitely in favor of Function of Beauty.)