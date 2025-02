The Full Moon In Leo Is Bringing All The Drama

This lunation brings an opposition between the moon in Leo and the sun in Aquarius so we are working with juxtaposing energies. The sun in Aquarius urges us to help others, while the Leo moon wants us to put our immediate needs first. The full moon is guaranteed to bring up questions like, “ Is it okay to be selfish? ” And the answers are both yes and no. Everything depends on the situation and our emotions. We should always strive to attain greatness but not when it means hurting others in the process. We all want to win; however, it’s ill-advised to do things that are unscrupulous in order to secure the first prize. The Leo moon acts from a place of ego and power and uses both to gain success. As we’ll come to learn, being shady isn’t the best route to riches and acclaim.