The Super Full Moon In Aquarius Will Push You To Self-Reflect

On August 1, at 2:31 p.m. ET, the Super Full Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius reaches peak illumination. The moon will be perigee, making it appear brighter, bolder, and bigger than ever due to its close proximity to earth. This means that we are going to feel the effects of the full moon immediately and intensely. Even though the Aquarius moon can be aloof at times — it’ll prove to be extremely tender and powerful on August 1, due to the planet and asteroid that it aligns with. As with every full moon, we’ll be consumed with the tug between our hearts and minds — allowing the stronger of the two to win. This lunation offers us the chance to understand our desires and to focus on others, instead of ourselves. More closely, how we fit into the group dynamic and to decipher who or what brings us utter and complete joy.
This lunation squares the planet Jupiter, who is transiting in the sign Taurus. The Leo Sun, Aquarius Moon, and Jupiter in Taurus are three fixed signs that create a T-Square in the sky (this is a fraught astrological aspect that is created by an opposition and two squares, thus forming a “T” shape in the sky). This will force us to look at matters with a keen eye, while also striving to understand how we can make them better.
The moon in Aquarius is humane (its symbol of the water-bearer is a human) and a humanitarian, so it wants to help people come together. However, the full moon brings things out of the shadows which could create strife, and Jupiter exaggerates the sentiment in either negative or positive ways. Then the asteroid Ceres, who’s in Libra, yearns to find unconditional love or to define the relationship (a hard task to do while Venus is moonwalking in outer space).
Aquarius has two planetary rulers (Saturn and Uranus). Saturn is currently retrograde in Pisces and Uranus is in Taurus. Saturn wants us to create structure. Uranus is asking us to understand our relationship goals. Therefore, we can assess that it’s essential and necessary to implement limits to our personal partnerships and friendships, while solidifying the connection and foundation with others. Growth in such relationships won’t happen overnight, but will with time. Lay down the groundwork now.
There is a lot of other planetary action happening on August 1. Communicator Mercury, in Virgo, shares a minor connection with transformative Pluto retrograde in Virgo, while opposing austere Saturn, which is retrograde in Pisces. The need for attention and affection will create issues with our close friends and family. Intimate relationships are going to be challenged, as we sort through our emotions by talking them out. Action planet Mars, who is in Virgo, links up with expansive Jupiter in Taurus, as it shares a minor aspect with evocative Pluto retrograde in Capricorn and the karmic North Node of Destiny in Aries. This adds an intensity to our lives and could accelerate tensions. The good news is that the healing centaur Chiron, who is retrograde in Aries, activates Mercury and Mars. All will be forgiven, as long as we are open to growth and want to move forward in a positive direction.
The cosmos is pushing us to speak up and let our emotions be known, both to ourselves and to others. This supermoon is urging us to peel back our emotions and embrace our innermost sentiments. Do not ignore the red flags that the moon’s light is exposing. They are being brought to our attention to help in guiding us towards the truth of matters. Once we are able to see situations and relationships for what they really are, we will know how to deal with them and handle the issues. Remember, you don’t have to rush towards taking action. You can sit with your feelings for a few days. Reflect upon what the heart, mind, and spirit desire. Regardless of the choices we make in the end, the full moon is offering us clarity and the tools to navigate our journey.