The Super Full Moon In Aquarius Will Push You To Self-Reflect

The cosmos is pushing us to speak up and let our emotions be known, both to ourselves and to others. This supermoon is urging us to peel back our emotions and embrace our innermost sentiments. Do not ignore the red flags that the moon’s light is exposing. They are being brought to our attention to help in guiding us towards the truth of matters. Once we are able to see situations and relationships for what they really are, we will know how to deal with them and handle the issues. Remember, you don’t have to rush towards taking action. You can sit with your feelings for a few days. Reflect upon what the heart, mind, and spirit desire. Regardless of the choices we make in the end, the full moon is offering us clarity and the tools to navigate our journey.