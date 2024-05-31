Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money was a central focus, bordering on an obsession, with my family. We were always financially secure, and we never wanted for any necessities, but my parents were stingy when it came to any quality of life spending. No real fun back-to-school outfit purchases, going on vacation but staying somewhere with a kitchen so we could cook all of our meals, and so on. I think my mom got me one tube of concealer when I started middle school, and then I was on the hook for any other makeup I wanted. The money moves they made at the time led to extreme financial security and have benefited me greatly as an adult, but we scrimped, saved, and ate from the scratch-and-dent aisle for so long I thought we may have been legitimately poor, and then when I realized that we weren’t — they were just choosing not to let us have the fun and the clothes and packaged snacks that all other kids had. I got extremely resentful and felt like my parents maybe just shouldn’t have had kids if they didn’t want us to have a good time. I have a better perspective on it now, but I still think they could have loosened the grip a little bit and let us have a more normal childhood — let us fit in better with our peers when we started at new schools, and so on. This restriction led to a pretty severe shopping addiction and binge-eating disorder when I finally had money of my own, so there was a cost to their thriftiness, even if they are generous with their wealth now.