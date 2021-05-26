Bryan-Podvin emphasizes the fact that trips are an opportunity for the money-talk to occur pretty organically. In fact, when gearing up to travel, she suggests starting out with something as simple as asking how much your partner wants to spend outright. “There’s nothing abnormal about asking that question here because it’s key, practical information for the sake of your plans,” she says. And if you notice a discomfort in your partner, this is a welcome opportunity for you to guide that conversation. Start out by sharing how much you’re comfortable with, or offering up a handful of options at different price points. Then, once you’ve nailed down the larger items (i.e. plane tickets and accomodations), you can use things like dinner reservations or museum tickets as ways of engaging in conversation about your financial priorities. Is blowing money on an extravagant meal your ideal travel move? Or would you prefer to use that money on nicer accommodation? Sharing these financial details can help to bring you closer to one another — and ensure that your vacation goes according to plan.