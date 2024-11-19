Friendships Deserve Anniversary Trips Too — I Should Know

We spent three glorious days doing our favorite thing together: talking incessantly for hours on end. We cackled over cocktails at a fancy bar, over spritzes on a rooftop and rosé by the canal. We practiced our French on surprisingly patient locals, stuffed our faces with baked goods and drank too much coffee. We sauntered through Montmartre and the Jardin du Luxembourg, and along the Canal Saint-Martin. She humored me by making the trip to the original Diptyque store; I humored her by wandering by the Sacré-Coeur. It was the perfect trip, not least because it was a rare opportunity to look back on our life together and pat ourselves on the back for a friendship well done.