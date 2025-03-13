Friendgrief Is Valid — & It’s Time We Took It Seriously

When we got to the hospital, Ang’s mother was already there. Her sister came soon after. Only two guests were allowed in the room at the same time, so each of us went in and out in varied pairs for about an hour. But Ang needed the four of us in the room at the same time. As soon as the nurses gave us the okay to all enter together, our presence by Ang’s bed, the four women who were the closest to her, signaled to her that she, too, was okay to let go. With Jenn by her right arm, her sister Anne by her left, and her mom and me at her feet, Ang shed one tear and exhaled her last ventilated breath.