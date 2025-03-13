Friendgrief Is Valid — & It’s Time We Took It Seriously

"Losing a friend is minimized because friendships are minimized."
"Society tells us to keep moving forward, but I don't want to move forward. I don’t want to know a life that doesn't have her in it, so why would I want to move forward?"
"After I spiraled in my anger, I got caught up with chasing and becoming the person I was before, but I’ve had to realize that I need to become a new person, that’s how I'll survive, because the old me isn’t here anymore."
"Friendships allow you to be seen, grow, and feel free. They help you see yourself differently, oftentimes better. A lot of us see ourselves negatively, but our friends see us incredibly. Sometimes our friendships are our sisterhoods and our motherhoods."