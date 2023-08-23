When it comes to unusual and specific sex toys, we thought we'd seen it all: from sex toys disguised as hammers, snails, and roses to wearable jewelry to household items (think wooden spoon as a paddle or an electric toothbrush as a classic clitoral stimulator). So, it takes a lot to surprise me. However, when I learned about Freya's Vee — a vibrator-slash-razor blade — my interest (and fear) was piqued.
There is something innately terrifying about the idea of a vibrator that also functions as a razor. First, razors are sharp and dangerous! Second, I've been using the same basic Venus razor since the seventh grade, and I'm not good at changing things up. Not to mention the fact that I'm a really awful shaver and nick myself more often than not, emerging from the shower looking like I've just returned from battle. But I realize there's a large portion of women (according to a 2017 study, nearly 85%) who groom their bikini line. And many times that involves using a razor. So, to that extent, a razor vibrator makes sense.
After all, time is precious. If you're already down there, why not use one tool that can clean up your hair and dole out orgasms? It's a space-saver. It requires zero plausible deniability ("It'd probably be good for someone living with their parents," chimed in one of my coworkers.). But still...a vibrator razor? What's next? A pocket pussy Swiss army knife? I couldn't wrap my head around who would want to use it or why.
Obviously, I needed to know. For research's sake (and for R29 shoppers' curiosity): Would this two-in-one self-care gadget be efficient enough to keep it in the shower full time? I'm still torn, but keep reading to see if the Freya Vee vibrator razor could be right for you.
Upon first glance, there's nothing that would tell you this device is more than a razor blade. The package includes the razor (which looks fairly fancy given the heft of its handle), two extra razor blades, a USB charging cord, and one of those little sticky wall stands to hang your razor in the shower. I could immediately understand why people who are shy about buying their first vibrator, who live with their parents, or who prefer a discreet vibrator would be attracted to this. The razor comes in three beautiful colorways: peach, royal blue, and light blue.
However, the razor requires a full charge before using, and to do so, you need to twist off the razor blade to reveal the plug. So, if keeping this vibrator a secret is at the top of your list, be aware you'll need to find a private spot to plug it in. But after a two-hour charge, I reattached the blade and took it into the shower with me.
Unfortunately, the razor wall holder didn't stick to my bathroom's strangely textured tiles. Oh well. Moving into my shower, I decided to use the razor first. After all, I'd already reattached the blade, and I figured Freya's advertised "dolphin smooth shave" experience would enhance my self-love time. (Plus, I may have also been hoping my legs would be too shaky and my vag too sensitive to withstand shaving post-orgasm). As I mentioned before, I'm not a great shaver. Upon shaving, I immediately nicked my inner thigh. Though it says the blades are protected with a moisturizing shaving soap strip, they were scary sharp and left my textured thigh cut up. Going as slow as possible, I shaved the rest of my thigh, too scared to go up to my bikini line. And even with a few drops of my favorite Maude shaving oil, I wouldn't say I felt dolphin smooth. Not ideal.
Pubes unshaved, I went to untwist the blade from the handle to transform it into a vibrator. While I thought this would be a design benefit to have to remove the blade in order to use the vibrator, it was actually a bit of a shitshow (maybe that's just me, but hey!). My shave-oil-laden hands had an extremely difficult time removing the blade from the already-wet razor, but removed the blade I did, revealing the simple vibrator in all its glory, unbladed and no longer dangerous. (Pro tip: Dry your hands and the razor before untwisting the blade to minimize any kind of danger.)
Relief and adrenaline rushed through my body as I got ready to turn on the vibe and go to town. But I realized that even though my blood was pounding, I was not feeling particularly sexy. If hair removal turns you on, you're gonna love this bad boy. But for me, I found my arousal starting at less than zero. Which was actually pretty fine. It gave me the opportunity to explore and see how fast it would work — plus, I wasn't in any rush.
The vibrator is solid. Good, even. The curve of the razor handle fits neatly against the contours of my body and nestles perfectly against my clit. The handle tapers into a ridge that's great at clitoral stimulation. I discovered it worked best with my hips pressed up against the shower and my hand between my legs to help get the maximum pleasure. Plus, I could kind of thrust my hips back and forth to get a rhythm going, even though I wasn't moving my hand up or down.
After about 15 minutes, I finally reached my orgasm on the fourth out of six vibration intensities. All in all, it was a good orgasm (like pizza, I think that even mediocre orgasms are pretty damn good). However, there are many more suction vibrators I prefer to get me to a life-altering orgasm in less than a minute. This was not that.
Would I use it again? I'm not fully convinced it's for me. As someone who lives with their partner and grew up in a sex-positive family, vibrator discretion doesn't rank high, and I think this actually lengthened the amount of time I spent in the shower rather than condensing it. I also really love my Venus razor blades — if you do choose to purchase the first-ever razor-slash-vibrator, it's only compatible with Freya's blades, which come in four-pack cartridges for $9.99.
