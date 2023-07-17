Celebrate National Orgasm Day With Frenchie’s Self-Love Kit (It’s On Sale!)

National Orgasm Day is steadily approaching. And although though the big climax doesn't arrive until Monday, July 31, we are already tingling all over. But the holiday is for raising more than just your heart rate. It's to help raise awareness for female sexuality and the orgasm gap. So, if you're ready to help lessen that gap and start orgasming ASAP, we've got a deal you're going to want to hear about. Sexual wellness brand Frenchie has already started to celebrate with 15% off its self-pleasure bundle when you use the exclusive code LETSORGASM all month long.
The brand first made waves with R29 audiences with its delightfully French-themed sex toys, specifically a double-ended vibrator aptly called the Double Entendre, which pleased one of our very own writers. So it's not surprising that Frenchie understands National Orgasm Day is all about celebrating your own bodily autonomy by experiencing some earth-shaking self-pleasure. And oftentimes, nothing scratches that orgasmic itch more than a perfectly motored sex toy. Want to find out more about what's included in the bundle? Keep reading to learn how to save big while keeping that big O.
This self-love bundle has all you need and more to help work your way into a blissful orgasmic haze. But the pièce de résistance of the entire kit is Frenchie's bullet vibrator, Le Petit Eiffel. The latest vibrator in Frenchie's sex toy lineup already impressed us earlier this year with its unique shape that enables both broad and pinpointed clitoral stimulation (read our detailed review for more firsthand info on that experience!). But there are tons of other magnifique features that make this the perfect choice for your pleasure.
Happy fans love that the bullet has a fast charge time and a long play time (up to two hours!), so your fun won't be interrupted before you get that orgasmic high. Plus, it's fully waterproof, making it perfect for your summer pleasure (take it into the shower, pool, hot tub, even the ocean!). And though this bullet is small, it doesn't lack in power. Its ultra-strong motor has seven intensities that go from a low buzz to an earth-shattering rumble, guaranteed to get you to your orgasm (maybe even more than once, if reviews are any indication).
They say good things come in small packages & I am now a firm believer. Blown away.
But, of course, that's only one part of this fully stocked pleasure kit. It also includes Frenchie's vegan pH-balanced Oh La La Lube, which currently boasts a perfect 5-star rating on its website. Made with an aloe base, it's perfectly slippery (not sticky), and it's, of course, totally compatible to use with all of Frenchie's fabulous sex toys.
To finish off your orgasm kit, Frenchie has also included a packet of its biodegradable bamboo wipes, the Oui Oui Wipes. When things get a little messy (and when do they not, post-orgasm!), we love having some easy-to-grab wipes on hand, but many of the available options contain parabens or alcohol that are harsh to use. The Oui Oui Wipes, however, are infused with botanicals that are not only gentle enough for your most delicate bits, but they also, in fact, help support vaginal health.
This one-and-done orgasmic bundle is a perfect way to kick off National Orgasm Day. Just don't forget to use the code LETSORGASM to receive your discount! While you're at it, check out Frenchie's other superb sexual wellness products to get the most out of your special celebration.
