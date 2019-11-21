I’m 38 & This Is How Much My Husband & I Spent On A Trip To The French Riviera

Welcome to Travel Diaries, a Refinery29 series where we tag along as real women embark on trips around the world and track their travel expenses down to the last cent. Here, we offer a detailed, intimate account of when, where, and how our peers spend their vacation days and disposable income: all the meals, adventures, indulgences, setbacks, and surprises.
This week's travel diary: A 38-year-old sales director goes to the French Riviera with her fiancé for some sun, shopping, and gambling.
Editor's note: All currency has been converted to USD.
For questions, feedback, or if you're interested in tracking your travel expenses during an upcoming trip email us at traveldiary@refinery29.com.
Age: 38
Occupation: Sales Director
Salary: $120,000
Travel Companion: Fiancé, A.
Travel Companion's Salary: $110,000
Hometown: Los Angeles
Trip Location: French Riviera (Cannes, Nice, Monaco)
Trip Length: 9 Days
Annual # Of Vacation Days: 23
Companion’s # of Vacation Days: Unlimited (works for himself)
Transportation
Costs: I booked my round-trip flight using my credit card travel site and used some rewards points. I used 41,437 rewards oints and charged $1,187.06 for the flight. I flew from LAX to JFK, had a two-hour layover, then flew from JFK to Nice. I had the same connections and layover going back to LA. For our departure day, we booked a flat-rate private local car service through our hotel, to take us from our hotel in Monaco to Nice Airport, since Uber is not available in Monaco ($75 for my half).
Total: $1,262.06
Accommodations:
We stayed at three different hotels during our stay: Two nights in Cannes at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic, booked through Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts, which includes daily breakfast and an upgrade to a nicer room ($397.90 for my half). Two nights in Nice at Le Méridien, booked direct through the Marriott app—we were upgraded to a nicer room for being a Gold member ($331.34 for my half). Three nights in Monaco at Le Méridien Beach Plaza, booked direct through the Marriott app—also upgraded to a nicer room for being a Gold member ($605.15 for my half).
Total: $1,334.39
Miscellaneous pre-vacation spending:
Gel mani/pedi: $137.00
Toms espadrilles (purchased so I could have cute and comfortable walking shoes other than sneakers): $54.70
2 pairs of pants, 2 tops from Athleta, 2 cardigans from Banana Republic, and a pair of Allbirds: $530.64
Total: $722.34
Miscellaneous post-vacation spending: None