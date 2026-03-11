20 French Manicure Ideas That Go Beyond The Classic White Tip
There are three things I’m certain I’ll never get tired of in life: Gilmore Girls reruns, a perfectly strong cup of coffee, and the French manicure. I’m so wedded to my classic French tip that my manicurist jokes she might have to take my temperature whenever I float the idea of more intricate nail art. But that doesn’t mean French nails can’t be interesting.
If my Instagram feed is anything to go by, nail artists are shelving the classic white tip for experimental French designs — from stripes and bandana prints to chrome and cat-eye finishes — and it’s proving the ultimate nail inspiration for spring.
Without further ado, here are 20 French manicure ideas that go beyond the traditional tip.
Micro Butter French
Butter yellow is back at the first hint of sunshine, and we’re not mad about it. JC Nails London keeps the French tip skinny on these squoval nails, giving a subtle nod to the season’s daffodils. OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in This Chic is Bananas is a beautiful muted yellow.
Cat-Eye French
A cool twist on cat-eye nails? Opt for a thick French tip. This iridescent shade on educator and nail artist Emily Jones catches and disperses the sunlight like a priceless emerald.
Polka-dot French
Our love for polka dots knows no bounds. If your spring wardrobe is already full of dotty pieces, why not bring your nails into the mix, too? Katie Johnson’s inverted French nails prove that pink and red are a color combo made in heaven.
Spring French
Nail technician Rachel Coast calls this her “spring French,” with opaque white tips against a pink background that evokes the season’s blooms.
Deep French
The ’90s called — and apparently, it’s lending its deep French tips to 2026. Ask your manicurist for a thick French, and consider a cat-eye polish, like this matcha green painted by Rae at Wildflower Studio, to make the iridescent pigments really pop.
Stripe Tips
Iola Pallade is summoning summer with these beach towel–esque tips on a milky pink base. We love the mix of spring pastels with deeper jewel tones, giving the manicure a transseasonal edge.
Side French
The side French breaks with tradition, swapping the tip for a slick of polish that hugs the side of the nail horizontally. Created by Gabriela Santiago, the baby pink paired with a petal-sheer base is stunning. Try Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Pink Blink at home.
Micro-French
Even French tip naysayers can’t deny the elegance of a micro French tip. We especially love this forest green version by @kkdnails on Instagram, which pops beautifully against the sheer base. If you’re doing your own nails at home, OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Rated Pea-G is pretty close.
Cloud French
If you’re not ready to part with your classic white tip, try something milkier and more sheer for spring — like this “cloud”-like shade, painted at Sorelle Beauty.
Micro Double French
What’s better than the micro-French? Double micro-French, obviously. The results are worth the close attention to detail. We love this muted blue and white tip by nail specialist Natalie Walker.
Bandana Print French
The intricate white bandana print elevates these deep burgundy tips, created by nail technician Kae.
Chrome French
These iridescent chrome French nails, shared on Instagram by Gossip and Gloss, catch and reflect the light from every angle, making the tips look like the inside of an oyster shell.
Double French
These monochromatic, double, and inverted French tips by Aitanas Salon are the ultimate way to make shorter nails stand out.
Cat-Eye Tortie Tips
Cat eye? Tick. Tortoiseshell print? Yep. Double French? Absolutely. This set by Kae nails three trends in one. We especially love the thin cobalt line that hugs the tortie tips.
Cat-Eye Glitter French
Ramon Duran, aka @craftedbyaprince on Instagram, proves you can never have too much sparkle with these champagne glitter tips, layered over a silver cat-eye polish.
Blue Suede French
We called the blue suede color combo — a mix of blue and brown to burgundy tones — back in January, and it seems nail artists are still obsessed. These swirly square tips by @chummy.nails on Instagram have a ’00s vibe about them.
Tiger Print French
If tortie tips don’t do it for you, try tiger tips on a neutral base, like these spotted on Sarah Stasi.
Pearl French
Pearl polish, like this spotted on Lunula Nails and Beauty’s Instagram feed, is fast becoming a favorite among nail artists and clients alike. It requires a dotting tool to create imperfect swirls, which, once cured, resemble the reflection of a pearl. Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Pearl Nail Polish in One of a Kind is pretty close if you’d prefer to try this at home.
Molten Tips
Chrome polish has escaped the confines of Christmas and New Year to become an all-year staple. Try a deep tip like these, created at TW Nails Club. Want to DIY? Try Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri Chrome in Polar Platinum.
Cobalt Tips
Like the blue of the ocean or the quaint buildings of Santorini, we’re spotting cobalt tips everywhere ahead of spring and summer. While this is gel, Essie Nail Polish in Butler Please is a close match.
