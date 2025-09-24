A Week On Unemployment In Portland, Oregon
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a freelance writer who is currently unemployed and who spends some of her money this week on a bunch of flights within Europe at one time.
Editor’s Note: Prices converted from GBP to USD; conversion rates correct at time of writing.
Occupation: Freelance writer (formerly a social media manager).
Industry: Media
Age: 30
Location: Portland, Oregon
Salary: $0 (previously $74,649). My maximum amount payable on unemployment is $13,104.
Joint Income/Financial Setup: I do not have a joint income, but my long-distance boyfriend T. does support me with little things when needed, such as Uber rides, gym memberships, and groceries. This has worked for us. He is a generous partner, especially when I lost my main source of income. I know he can pick up the slack and is happy to do so.
Assets: I have two high-yield savings accounts. One has $26,637 and the other has $64,218. I also have a brokerage account that fluctuates but is currently roughly $3,000, a Roth IRA ($6,061), a rollover 401(k) ($34,829), and an HSA ($1,258). I contribute to the emergency fund when possible and don’t fully touch all of my unemployment money, moving $100 to my higher savings account. When I got laid off in June, I took all the steps necessary to go through my subscriptions and any unnecessary spending.
Debt: $1,073 (credit card); $7,539 (student loan).
Paycheck Amount (Weekly): $453 net on unemployment (previously $3,486 net, biweekly).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $935. I rent a one-bedroom in a duplex. I don’t have any roommates.
Loan Payments: $91.35 for student loans. I don’t have a car or any car payments.
Everything Else: When I got laid off, my boyfriend and I went through all my expenses and shifted as much as possible to what he could cover or what we could share. I also contacted my internet provider and signed up for a cheaper plan ($60 a month). I also paid off the remaining $130 on my phone to lower my monthly bills. I pay $40 a month for my phone bill (I’m on my dad’s phone plan). For utilities, I pay $30-$100 (depending on the season). My landlord pays for water and gas. I also pay $10 for Disney+. When I was working full time, I used to contribute around $600 a month to my savings. Now, I contribute about $100 a month when possible and let it earn interest.
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Growing up, there was always an expectation that I would go to university. While my mom encouraged me to consider the community college down the street, I wanted to study out of state. I had thought about taking a gap year but ultimately went straight to university. Thankfully, I received both housing and academic scholarships, which helped with the costs. My parents split part of the tuition through loans, and I took out a loan to cover my final year. During the pandemic, I paid off more than $4,000 of my student loans, but later requested a refund in hopes that student loan debt would eventually be canceled, so I could use the money for other emergencies I had at the time.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
I didn’t really understand the importance of money until high school. My parents never talked much about it, though I could tell we didn’t have a huge amount. We were comfortable. My mom especially didn’t want me to worry and even discouraged me from getting a job as a teenager. We never discussed things like investing or ways to earn money beyond a traditional salary. It wasn’t until I took a finance class in high school that I learned the basics, like how to balance a checkbook and create a budget.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was in a bridal shop when I was 17. I worked as a sales associate, helping girls shop for prom dresses and brides find their wedding gowns. I also stocked dresses and ran errands on the floor. I earned minimum wage, which was about $8.25 an hour in Illinois at the time, and mostly worked weekends since my weekdays were packed with high school commitments. I stayed there through the end of high school. My mom didn’t want me to have a job, but I insisted so I could earn my own money.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I’m sure my parents did struggle, but I didn’t feel it directly. I grew up in a single-parent household and wasn’t the type of kid who asked for much. I noticed it more when I joined activities in high school and needed funds for competition, Secret Santa parties, equipment, etc. My mom always found a way to cover them, but I could tell she was caught off guard at first. That said, I never felt like I didn’t know where my next meal would come from or that I wouldn’t have a place to live. And when it came to big-ticket items, like a phone or computer, she would surprise me on Christmas or my birthday.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I’ve always had a survivalist, frugal mentality, and especially so since being laid off. I often struggle with the feeling that I don’t deserve to spend the money I earn. I’ve spent so much time saving that when I need those funds, I don’t want to touch them. Even when I have the money and want to use it to invest in myself or take a vacation, it takes me a long time to decide. I’ve been working on shifting that mindset, reminding myself that money is always available in some form, and that if it’s not, I have an incredible community of friends and family who would support me if I needed it. Freelancing hasn’t helped those nerves — most days, I’m unsure when the next paycheck will arrive. Still, whenever I’ve needed money, it has found its way to me through a project, a friend, or an unexpected check. I do worry about whether I’ll ever be able to retire or if my money will last in the long run. I’m naturally spontaneous and love to disappear off the grid for weeks “for the plot”, but I can just as easily go an entire week spending only $20. Often, spending money feels wrong — what if something happens? — but I know that mindset comes at the expense of enjoying life and truly investing in myself.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
As soon as I graduated from college, I became financially independent. During school, I worked two on-campus jobs, at the library and in security, and used my student loan refunds to help cover living expenses. After graduation, I left home, took an unpaid internship, found a part-time job, and rented my first apartment. From time to time, if money was especially tight, I’d ask my mom or dad for help — never more than $500. I cover all my own bills, but it brings me comfort knowing that even in a worst-case scenario, I’d have a safety net and wouldn’t end up on the street.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Starting my junior year of high school, my aunt rewarded me with money for every A and B I earned. By the time I graduated from college, I had saved $1,425.38 to use however I wished. Aside from that, I haven’t received any inherited income.
Day One: Monday
8 a.m. — I wake up before my alarm and lie in bed a bit. I’m not much of a morning person and have no huge plans for the day. I answer some potential work emails from my bed and finally get up around 10 a.m. I wash my face, brush my teeth, and eat a kiwi in the living room. It’s a sunny day and not as gloomy as the past couple, so I decide to go to a coffee shop to do some more personal work. It’s nice to have a change of scenery, and it makes me more productive. I hop on the local streetcar into downtown Portland.
1 p.m. — I arrive at Never Coffee and order an iced vanilla matcha, settling at one of their outdoor tables. I love that it’s so close to home, and the sunshine makes it the perfect spot to work for a bit. I pull out my laptop to answer emails and create social media posts on Canva about a recent trip to Brazil. With my trip to London coming up in a few days, I spend some time working on an itinerary of things to do there and even make a quick video on UK visa applications to share online. $5.75
5 p.m. — A friend of mine sends me a text and asks if I want to go to happy hour. I suggest Solo Club, a cocktail bar in northwest Portland. I haven’t eaten much and am starving. I jump on the streetcar to head straight over to the bar.
5:30 p.m. — I give my mother a quick call. She’s stuck in Atlanta trying to get back to Chicago. I arrive at Solo Club at the same time as my friend. We find a seat right away outdoors and spend time talking over a non-alcoholic drink and a glass of orange wine. We order a bunch of food to share, from crab Rangoon to Parmesan truffle fries. We split the bill down the middle ($47.50 for my share, including tip) and head next door to Fifty Licks to get some ice cream. I settle on the mini scoop of the lavender salted caramel, which is so delicious, I wish I had gotten a bigger size ($4). I walk with her for about 30 minutes, eating our ice cream, before our walking paths split up, and I continue for another 15 minutes on my own to home. $51.50
7 p.m. — I arrive home and immediately get into comfortable clothes and turn on the TV to watch Bridgerton, my favorite comfort show, and make myself a passionfruit and lychee tea to wind down for the evening.
10 p.m. — My partner T. lives in London and calls me during his morning. We spend time talking about my day and his morning as he is on his way to work, while I brush my teeth, wash my face, and get into bed.
Daily Total: $57.25
Day Two: Tuesday
1 a.m. — I’m still awake thinking about a solo travel idea I want to create for social media. I quickly put it together on Canva. While working, I’m also thinking about my upcoming vacation to Malta and Italy in a few weeks that I’ve had planned for months. I notice that the flight prices have dropped, so I decide to take advantage and book three out of the four flights I need, using my money from my savings, before finally going to sleep. It feels good to check off such an important part of my trip. $520
9:30 a.m. — I have a bit of a late start, but I jump right out of bed knowing I have a meeting with a public relations firm representative at 10 a.m. to discuss potential client work for stories and content. I’m terrible at eating breakfast, so I fast-forward to lunch, making myself a smoothie and some japchae I picked up from Trader Joe’s. I also take the time to get dressed for the day.
10:30 a.m. — The meeting goes really well. The representative is excited to connect me with a client in London, giving me a new opportunity to explore while I’m in town.
1:30 p.m. — I leave the house and head across town for my nail appointment, a 30-minute bus ride to the salon. I get magenta gel nails and a pedicure in preparation for my trip to London in two days. I pick the color to transition slightly into fall tones while still holding on to the last hints of summer. T. is sweet enough to cover the cost as a little self-care treat. $2.80
3 p.m. — Nails are done, and I’m feeling a little thirsty, so I decide to treat myself. I walk down to Ding Tea and grab a lavender boba. Refreshed, I hop on the bus to head back home. $6
3:50 p.m. — I get off the bus and make my way to the park on the Portland State University campus. I love spending time here on a sunny day, basking in the warmth while diving into a good book. I have 100 pages left of The Life Impossible by Matt Haig and am determined to make progress before the evening.
5 p.m. — After a couple of hours of reading, I’ve made a dent in the book and now have 60 pages left. Feeling accomplished, I pack up my things and walk back home.
7:30 p.m. — For dinner, I decide to keep things simple and make a margarita pizza from Trader Joe’s. I settle in on the couch, watch Bridgerton, and let the comfort of the show and the warm pizza close out the day.
Daily Total: $528.80
Day Three: Wednesday
10 a.m. — I start my day pretty late, after a night of drifting in and out of sleep, occasionally answering emails with one eye half-open. I finally muster the energy to get out of bed and make a small breakfast of a kiwi and some water with Liquid IV for extra hydration. Feeling a bit more awake, I set up my tripod in the living room, preparing to film a TikTok video I plan to post later in the week.
11:50 a.m. — I leave the house and hop on the streetcar to my Barre3 class. This is the last session on my current membership, which feels a little bittersweet. It’s a signature 45-minute class that always leaves me feeling strong and centered, and I’ve really come to love the routine. Normally, I’d renew my membership, but since I’ll be traveling soon, I decide not to.
1:15 p.m. — Class is over, and I feel grounded and grateful for the morning. I set up my tripod near the gym to film a quick video, taking advantage of the perfect lighting, before walking across the street to my favorite boba shop for a little treat. I go for a vanilla rose boba, savoring each sip as a small reward for the morning’s effort. Before heading home, I make a quick stop at the central library to pick up a new book I’ve been wanting to read, Only for the Week by Natasha Bishop. $7.50
5 p.m. — My friend comes to pick me up, and we head to Kaya Bar, a Black-owned spot in the city known for its delicious cocktails. We both travel frequently, so it’s rare to get a proper catchup, and tonight feels like the perfect opportunity to reconnect and share months’ worth of life updates. We settle in with shrimp tacos, margaritas, and fries, laughing and talking over the food and drinks. The music sets a great vibe, and it feels good to just be present with a friend after a busy day. $31.86
7 p.m. — My friend drives me home, and I spend the next little while cleaning up my apartment in preparation for my upcoming trip. I start with the bathroom, then tackle the last bit of laundry I have left. Finally, I vacuum the entire apartment, leaving it feeling refreshed and ready for my absence.
10 p.m. — T. has an early start tomorrow, so we don’t get a chance to talk on the phone. I curl up with my book and read the last 40 pages (verdict: It was good!) before going to sleep. The book explores finding joy in life despite discomfort and embracing change and the uncertainty that life brings, which honestly made it the perfect book for me to read at this point in my life.
Daily Total: $39.36
Day Four: Thursday
10 a.m. — Wake up to the sound of my phone ringing. One of my best friends was calling to check in on me before my flight to London tonight. She’s also going to London, and we found out we’d be landing at a similar time to each other. After lying around for a little bit, I get up and use the last of the food in the fridge. I make a smoothie and cook some scrambled eggs.
1:30 p.m. — I spend some time checking my suitcase over and over again, taking out some pieces of clothes that I don’t think I’ll get to wear. I also answer some emails and schedule some emails for later in the day. I talk to T. before the flight since he will be asleep while I’m flying. He tells me he will be waiting at the airport to pick emem up.
4:30 p.m. — I call an Uber to come pick me up to head to the Portland International Airport. I’m normally not a person who goes to the airport very early, but I don’t normally check a bag and I don’t want any issues. Plus, traffic has gotten worse in the city, and they were previously doing construction by the airport. I pay for the Uber ($50) but T. generously pays me back for the ride, which makes the start of this trip feel a little easier and more relaxed.
5:30 p.m. — I arrive at the airport and drop off my bags with British Airways. I have about an hour until boarding, so I go upstairs to Loyal Legion, where they have a speakeasy cocktail bar called Aurora. It’s a colorful bar behind a coded door. I order a Silver Ceiling that had a rum blend, passionfruit, and lime. $17
7:25 p.m. — I arrive at the gate just as boarding starts. I settle into my seat on the plane to London, relieved to finally have a moment to breathe. However, our flight ends up being delayed until 8:25 p.m., and we aren’t given any explanation for the holdup. I end up watching 50 minutes worth of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy before we finally take off.
Daily Total: $17
Day Five: Friday
1:30 p.m. — I land in London about 30 minutes later than originally planned, which honestly isn’t too bad considering how unpredictable flights can be. As soon as I get off the plane, I brace myself for long lines at customs, but surprisingly, it’s a total breeze, I’m through in what feels like no time. The only real wait comes at baggage claim: My checked bag seems to take forever to appear, and I find myself glancing at my phone and people-watching to pass the time.
2:30 p.m. — As soon as I step out into the arrivals hall, I spot T. waiting for me. We walk toward each other and immediately hug. With my luggage in tow, we make our way outside toward the taxi area so we can call an Uber back to his place. The ride takes us through a mix of London neighborhoods, some new to me and others that stir up memories of the last time I was here. T. covers the Uber, and I just settle back waiting to arrive.
4:45 p.m. — We finally make it to T.’s house, and I can’t wait to shake off the plane. I immediately jump into the shower. We decide to head out to Aldi to pick up some groceries and anything I felt like having for the next few days. The store is fairly quiet, and I wander the aisles, picking out fresh fruit, snacks, and a few treats I’d been craving, including a bottle of wine. T. covers the groceries.
7 p.m. — The jet lag is really hitting me now, and I’m fighting to keep my eyes open. After a long day of travel, grocery shopping, and settling back in, I finally decide there’s no point in resisting. I brush my teeth, slip into comfortable pajamas, and crawl into bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Six: Saturday
5 a.m. — I wake up super early thanks to jet lag and, no matter how hard I try, I can’t fall back asleep. I scroll on my phone for a bit, check some emails, and let myself just lounge under the covers while the sun slowly brightens the room. Eventually, T. gets up and heads to the kitchen. I can hear the blender going, and soon enough, he brings me a smoothie along with some eggs.
3 p.m. — T. and I head out to All Points East Festival in east London. The sun is shining, and the energy is electric. We decide to take an Uber to the festival grounds in Victoria Park, and T. covers the ride. We immediately get a drink once arriving and head to the VIP area to meet with a few of his friends. As soon as we arrive, we can hear the music pulsing from inside the park, and we’re greeted by a wave of energy. We waste no time and grab a drink right at the entrance. With drinks in hand, we make our way over to the VIP area, where there’s more space to relax, shorter lines, and a slightly calmer vibe. We met up with a few of T.’s friends who are already there, lounging at one of the picnic tables. Everyone is in high spirits, and we catch up quickly before getting pulled right back into the music to listen to Cat Burns.
6:25 p.m. — We can’t find the Casamigos tent that we loved last time, so after wandering around for a bit we give in and head to the regular bar. The lines aren’t too bad, and I decide to grab the drinks this round (two raspberry daiquiris). With drinks in hand, we make our way back into the growing crowd, buzzing with anticipation as everyone waits for Nao’s set to begin. Nao appears, unexpectedly, right in the middle of the crowd, only a few steps away from us, performing her first song. The entire section erupts in excitement, people raising their phones, screaming, singing along. Somehow, in the middle of it all, we catch ourselves on the big screen flashing across the side of the stage. $23.71
10 p.m. — Back at the main stage, we’re watching Raye perform the most amazing set, but I start getting really, really tired, so we leave the festival in the middle of her set. The air is thick with dust kicked up from thousands of feet, people streaming in every direction, the festival lights glowing in the distance behind us. We walk for what felt like forever, weaving through streets packed with other festivalgoers, before finally finding a spot to call an Uber. T. covers the ride.
Daily Total: $23.71
Day Seven: Sunday
12 p.m. — I wake up feeling a little groggy and spend some time just lying in bed, trying to catch up on the sleep I missed earlier in the week. The sunlight is streaming through the window, and it feels nice to have a slow start for once. T. is already in the kitchen and makes me a smoothie with banana, strawberry, cherry, and coconut water, along with scrambled eggs on the side. We sit at the table, sipping and chatting, not in a rush at all. It’s one of those mornings where the day feels wide open, and I actually have time to enjoy it.
2 p.m. — It’s my first time at Notting Hill Carnival, and I can already feel the buzz from the moment we leave the coffee shop. We grab a couple of iced matchas to keep us refreshed on the way ($5), and I sip mine slowly as we wait for the train. The ride to London Bridge takes about 30 minutes. At London Bridge, we switch to another tube line heading straight for Notting Hill ($5.42). The carriage is packed with people carrying flags, wearing colorful costumes, and blasting music from portable speakers. It’s loud, chaotic, and electric all at once. I can smell the mix of street food from nearby stalls as the train pulls into each station, making my stomach rumble with anticipation. $10.42
3:45 p.m. — T. and I haven’t eaten all day. We find a Caribbean food stand in the middle of carnival and order jerk chicken. The jerk chicken is quite good, but there isn’t a lot of meat, mostly skin. I also run into one of my best friends and she stays with us while we finish eating. We see a stall that’s selling alcoholic slushies and order a few flavors. I had an orange and passionfruit one with rum. The music is lively and we spend time walking around and dancing to the beat. $12
7 p.m. — After the festivities start winding down, we begin the trek to the nearest open tube station. The streets are still buzzing with energy, but it’s calmer now compared to earlier. On the way, I spot an Asian market and I head inside, hoping they might have my favorite drink, lychee juice, that I usually can only find overseas. The shelves are stocked, and I grab six cans to stock up for the week. We head back to the tube station and navigate the crowds to head home. By the time we get home, I’m ready to drop into comfortable clothes and unwind. $11.12
10 p.m. — I realize I have one more flight to book for my upcoming Europe trip. I notice the price has gone up since I last checked, so I scramble to find a deal. I spot the previous fare on a third-party site and decide to snag it before going to bed. Ticket secured, I finally let myself relax. $130
Daily Total: $163.54
Conclusion
“I think I did pretty well this week. Recording my spending made me really aware of where my money is going and highlighted a few little leaks I hadn’t noticed before. The process was surprisingly fun. It felt like keeping a mini diary of my life choices. In the future, I might be a bit more intentional about categorizing purchases as ‘needs’ versus ‘wants’, and maybe set aside a small daily treat budget so I don’t feel guilty about enjoying myself.”
