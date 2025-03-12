Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents expected me to go to college right after high school. I got a scholarship which covered my tuition but took out loans to cover my living expenses. I decided to get a master’s degree in London a year after I graduated, which I took out student loans for.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were always stressed about money and often fought about it. I remember my mom having to decide between paying the electricity bill or buying food. I took a personal finance course in high school but otherwise I avoided talking to my parents about money because it was always a source of stress. It felt like something I could never really talk to them about without them getting angry.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got a job in high school cleaning and organizing houses of friends of my parents and teachers at my school. I saved the money to help me pay for my textbooks during my first semester in college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Very much so. I didn’t know how I would pay for college, so I worked really hard to get good grades so I could get a scholarship to cover as much of my higher education as possible.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, but less so. I worry because I am a freelancer, so my income isn’t that stable. But I have found a system that works for me: I always have a few months’ buffer in case I have one month that doesn’t work out. When I was in my early 20s I got into a lot of credit card debt without meaning to and paying that off helped me figure out how to manage my money responsibly.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was on my own once I graduated high school. I had to make do between odd jobs and loans. I have managed to save up a decent amount. Plus I have P. to fall back on, although he’s always been clear that he wants me to keep working and not be an expat wife.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I got about $6,600 when my grandfather died — I used it to buy Treasury bonds.