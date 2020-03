The Best Résumé Templates For Your 2019 Job Search

That's why it's increasingly popular for people to incorporate flashy designs in their résumé. For those of us who aren't graphic designers, that often means using a résumé template. We'll point you in the direction of some résumé templates out there in a minute, but first, you might be wondering how necessary these are for a job search . Do hiring managers even look at résumés when they can find out everything about us on social media or in those lengthy online applications we're always filling out?