ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT
With a Bow logo

24 Free People Gifts That Are Oh-So Dashing (& Under $50)

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated December 13, 2023, 10:23 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Free People.
Contrary to popular belief, gift giving (yes, even holiday gift giving) should not raise your blood pressure, induce an anxiety attack, or spark anger. Rather it can and should be quite the pleasant experience — so much so, you may even score a gem or two for yourself along the way. How does one achieve such gifting bliss? By keeping it simple. And if there's one retailer that knows how to make a shopping spree stress-free, it's Free People.
From cozy candles to stylish garments, sporty accessories to nifty pet gear, Free People offers a wide range of crowd-pleasing products for plenty of loved ones on your list. And, as luck would have it, we corralled a hefty selection of the retailer's most excellent finds. So whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping, sifting through inventories for a special occasion, or hey, simply celebrating yourself — scroll on for 24 utterly dashing Free People gifts. Oh, and did we mention they're all under $50?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Stylish Free People Gifts Under $50

Lady Lux Layering Top, $40

Shop This
Free People
Lady Lux Layering Top
$40.00
Free People
Free People
Prima Donna Knit Bolero
$48.00
Free People
Free People
Last Dance Lace Triangle Bralette
$38.00
Free People
Free People
Movement Cool Down Beanie
$20.00
Free People
For the loved one who always shows up and shows out at the annual holiday party, look no further than Free People's clothing aisle. Yes, most of the brand's top-rated apparel surpasses the $50 mark — but dig a little deeper and you'll find all kinds of outfit-elevating buys. We're talking chic layering tops, lacy bralettes, adorable knit boleros, and bold beanies.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Free People Baubles Under $50

Monogram Necklace, $30

Shop This
Free People
Monogram Necklace
$30.00
Free People
Free People
Sway Heart Bracelet
$18.00
Free People
Free People
Birthstone Heart Ring
$14.00
Free People
Free People
Rosette Stud Pack
$48.00
Free People
Jewelry is a crowd-pleasing gift as old as time. Keep things personal with a monogrammed necklace, birthstone ring, or heart-shaped bracelet. But if you don't know exactly what they like or just want to keep it more casual, look to the retailer's unique Rosette Stud Pack — they'll get five pairs of earrings with stone accents and, to top it off, a velvet rose pin.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Hair Accessories Under $50

Quincy Mini Bow Set Of 4, $14

Shop This
Free People
Quincy Mini Bow Set Of 4
$14.00
Free People
Medusa's Heirlooms
Mini Fine Hair Claw
$18.00
Free People
Free People
That Simple Velvet Hard Headband
$24.00
Free People
Free People
Dash Hair Clips Set Of 6
$24.00
Free People
Free People knows how to spot a trend — especially in the world of hair accessories. You can see bows, claw clips, and chunky headbands sitting pretty in its virtual aisles.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Free People Pet Gifts Under $50

Little Beast Café In Paris Onesie, $45

Shop This
Little Beast
Café In Paris Onesie
$45.00
Free People
Free People
Dog Bowl Bottle
$35.00
Free People
Wild One
Recycled Pet Treat Pouch
$44.00
Free People
MODERNBEAST
Kitty Peppermint Toy
$14.00
Free People
IFYKYK, pet parents are some of the easiest giftees to shop for. If their pet likes it, they love it. Fortunately, Free People always keeps our furry friends in mind with its collection of cute toys, on-the-go dog bowls, treat pouches, and, of course, furry outerwear.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Cozy Free People Gifts Under $50

Balsam Fir Candle, $48

Shop This
Free People
Balsam Fir Candle
$48.00
Free People
Free People
Bungalow Crossbody
$48.00
Free People
Free People
Vibrant Velvet Socks
$16.00
Free People
Free People
Ever After Faux Fur Blanket Scarf
$48.00
Free People
Cold weather is the perfect excuse to stock up on the coziest buys. And while we wholeheartedly recommend cashing in on Free People's supple fabrics — faux fur scarves, velvet socks, fuzzy bags, and the like — we mustn't forget the potent, cozy essence of a (bestselling) balsam fir candle.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Free People Sporty Gifts Under $50

Free Throw Crop Tank, $30

Shop This
FP Movement
Free Throw Crop Tank
$30.00
Free People
FP Movement
Hit The Slopes Balaclava
$48.00
Free People
FP Movement
Pendleton National Park Sock Pack
$36.00
Free People
FP Movement
Runner Sling
$28.00
Free People
Did a gym-obsessed bestie make their way onto your nice list this year? Treat them to some new, sporty accessories for their next sweat sesh from Free People's popular in-house brand, FP movement. It even features a few finds for those who like a little adventure (i.e. an aprés ski balaclava).
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT