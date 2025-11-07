The Best Under-$100 Free People Gifts For Everyone On Your List
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s pretty safe to say that we’re all on a budget and all short on time. The solution? Free People’s online gift shop. The reader-favorite retailer is a one-stop shop for nearly everyone on your list and, with tons of noteworthy gifts under $100, it’s hard to pass up on. From FP Movement’s iconic Quilted Carryall Bag and curated beauty kits to on-trend balaclavas and even pet toys, Free People has tons of unique gifts that’ll impress (without breaking the bank). You’ll even find presents from popular brands like Damson Madder and Crocs.
Shop for your travel-obsessed bestie, crafty mom, favorite pet parent, and hard-to-gift coworker all in one spot. Free People also offers excellent options to bring to your holiday party hosts, from throw blankets to collectible ornaments.
Ahead, find the best Free People gifts broken down by price point. Think: cozy under-$100 fleece zip-ups, chic under-$75 swan mittens, mystical under-$50 crystal candles, trendy under-$30 bag charms, and quirky under-$15 stocking stuffers.
Read on to shop and quickly cross people off your holiday list with the help of Free People.
Shop for your travel-obsessed bestie, crafty mom, favorite pet parent, and hard-to-gift coworker all in one spot. Free People also offers excellent options to bring to your holiday party hosts, from throw blankets to collectible ornaments.
Ahead, find the best Free People gifts broken down by price point. Think: cozy under-$100 fleece zip-ups, chic under-$75 swan mittens, mystical under-$50 crystal candles, trendy under-$30 bag charms, and quirky under-$15 stocking stuffers.
Read on to shop and quickly cross people off your holiday list with the help of Free People.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Free People Gifts Under $100
With $100, the gifting opportunities seem endless at Free People. But on the higher end of that budget, you can really go all out on statement apparel and accessories like an editor-approved fleece half-zip, extra-large purses, matching lounge sets (yes, two pieces for under $100!), and cashmere gloves. You can also find viral shoes like Puma Speedcat sneakers and Crocs puffy slip-ons at the retailer.
Free People Gifts Under $75
From luxe mittens and berets that your giftee can wear all winter long to skincare kits and perfumes that’ll become their new favorite beauty finds, there’s a variety of under-$75 gifts worth perusing. You can even find specialty Wicked-themed ornaments to split with your bestie, Barbour coats for your dog, and sparkly Bala bangle weights for your Pilates buddy.
Free People Gifts Under $50
Just because your budget is $50 doesn’t mean the quality of products needs to lessen, as proven through Free People gift offerings. Cart up some of the trendiest finds, like charm necklaces, bonnets, and bag charms. Consider shopping lace layering tops or furry headbands for your most stylish friend, and opt for crystal candles or vintage board games for the hostess with the mostest in your life.
Free People Gifts Under $30
Clearly we’re on a charm kick because we can’t help but ogle over all of Free People’s budget-friendly styles across bag charms, shoe charms, and phone charms that any Gen Z giftee would be giddy to unwrap! Snag not-so-basic versions of hair pins (for the zodiac-obsessed), elevated stained-glass reusable bottles, and extra-lucky compact mirrors — most of which cost under $25.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Free People Gifts Under $15
Get the most bang for your buck by snagging a bunch of Free People stocking stuffers (or quirky add-ons for larger gifts) for under $15 each. You can never go wrong with festive crew socks (especially with 3-for-$30 deals), but you can also surprise and delight your giftee with Japanese Lingo playing cards, heart-shaped lip-balm phone holders, viral SPF-scented car fresheners, and more small-but-delightful treats.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT