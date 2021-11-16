The Sweet Stocking Stuffers Currently Chillin’ In Free People’s Gift Shop

The internet is abuzz with all kinds of holiday presents — from kooky white elephant gifts to unique, limited-edition advent calendars and sensible surprises for your most practical pals. But we, as a society, are sleeping on stocking stuffers — those compact and quick-hit gifts that boast a budget-friendly price point. So, this year, rather than frantically raiding your local Target for cheap trinkets the night before Christmas, we suggest swinging by Free People's holiday shop — it’s full of festive buys that won’t take up too much real estate under the tree.
Full disclosure, when we hear a quaint qualifier like “stocking stuffers”, this fashion-fueled bohemian retailer does not immediately pop into our heads. However, after one quick click on Free People’s gift shop, we were pleasantly surprised by its collection of diminutive but substantially stylish goodies. Beanies, plush plaid mittens, and mini suede wallets are just a few of the items that made our material-girl hearts swoon. Scroll through the stocking stuffer picks below and soon you’ll be crossing names off your list faster than you can say “can I get a gift receipt?”
This cable-knit beanie is the answer to every bald person's prayers. Why? Because it is literally a sweater made for your head. In fact, hair or no hair, any of these colorful hats would make the perfect addition to a loved one's winter 'fit.
If you're into astrology, you already know that you can't just buy only one of these chic $14 engraved rings — thanks to a 3-for-$30 deal, you can secure your giftee's sun, moon, AND rising sign.
What these unscented candles lack in aroma, they make up for in appearance. Each 2-inch votive is hand-painted, smokeless, drip-free — and while the designs are consistent, no two are exactly alike.
There is nothing in the gift-giving rule book that says a stocking stuffer cannot be a pair of stockings itself — especially when they are as adorable and sweet as these waffle-knits topped with crochet-lace ruffles.
The Mini Eva Wallet is artisan-crafted from premium suede and is available in three different colorways. It's definitely on the smaller side, but perfect for stuffing a stocking — and holding all of your giftee's essentials when they’re on the go.
Unless your giftee is Lenny Kravitz, they will appreciate this compact and cozy snood-style scarf. Free People suggests sporting it during any high-performance activities to help survive the chilly winter without a lot of bulk.
There's something magical about receiving expensive pajamas during the holidays, including these ultra-soft 100% cotton boxers. Snag this two-pair bundle for your loved one's stocking and hey, maybe even keep a pair for yourself.
Free People is a major player in the bralette space, and if your giftee is a superfan of the retailer, this longtime best-seller is definitely on their list. It currently boasts 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 555 reviews, making it a clear customer favorite — and a lacy addition to any indoor/outdoor look.
Most Adorable Stocking Stuffer award goes to this fuzzy accessories combo consisting of hand-swallowing mittens and and a Jamiroquai-level hairy hat. Whether you plan to give your loved one both or keep an accessory for yourself to match, we fully support this plush purchase.
