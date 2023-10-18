This Free People Dress Has Received More Compliments Than Anything Else I Own

In my case, I think it’s the aquamarine combined with the cut that makes the dress so eye-catching and wearable. It's 100% cotton and waffle-knit, which you’d usually spot on a robe, but here it adds a pretty pattern without the intensity of a full-on print like florals. It also gives the dress a more casual look, as do the raw hems of the neckline and shoulder straps, which add a tougher edge. You can tighten the adjustable tie on the right hip to create a gathered effect around the stomach, which has the added benefit of making the length slightly adjustable — a huge plus if, like me, you're on the petite side (I'm 5'3"). The shape skims the body yet allows you to move around without feeling restricted. Really, what more could anyone ask for?