In The Mood For Leggings & Orgasms? Free People Has Both

It's no secret that R29 readers and editors alike love Free People. From viral packable puffers to boho-chic bridesmaid dresses to housewares and more, the stylish retailer has it all. No matter what you need, one of FP's internal brands will have it. When we're feeling particularly sporty and in need of an activewear refresh, there's no place better than FP Movement. It has specific styles, geared toward a ton of sweat-inducing activities, like hiking, tennis, pilates — and now... sex. Yes, it's true. Nestled among FP's athleisure and sportswear is now a wealth of incredible sex toys from best-selling brands like LELO, Dame, and Maude. Because in case you missed it: masturbation is totally the new pilates.
Advertisement
While sex toys from a fitness-focused retailer might seem odd at first, there's a reason it makes sense. Similar to other activities that get your heart pumping, solo sex has been medically linked to a ton of health benefits, according to several studies. Expert sexologist Dr. Massimo Fontanta tells Refinery29 that "masturbation can increase blood flow, which can help to improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart disease." Which basically means you can count masturbation towards your weekly cardio. And there's no shortage of ways to get your cardio in if you surf FP's "self-love" category. It's flush with top-of-the-line sex toys and accouterment we already love. So, as you find yourself browsing FP Movement and loading up your cart with leggings, sports bras, sneakers, and more, don't forget to stop by and show yourself some love with a new sex toy. Keep scrolling to see all our must-haves from FP's sexual wellness collection for more sexy, sweaty fun now.
The Sona 2 Cruise is notorious with the R29 Shopping Team for its consistent status as a reader best-seller. Known for being "clitorally mindblowing," this smart vibe from Lelo uses sonic waves to stimulate deep into your clitoris for your most toe-curling orgasm yet, keeping customers coming back for more on the regular.
As well as the Sona, FP Movement keeps a few of our other Lelo favorites stocked, including its best-selling oral sex toys Ora3 and Sila, as well as its newest clitoral vibrator, Dot.
Advertisement
In an effusive (and hysterical) review, one R29 writer compared her first time with the Dame Aer to "getting oral from a cloud." The air-pulse technology perfectly stimulates your clitoris with no direct contact (for those who are extra sensitive), but it can pump up the power to suck your soul into orgasmic oblivion if that's what you'd prefer.
If you're not a fan of suction vibrators, Dame has a ton of other options, too. From the ultra-soft Pom, which we recommend to everyone as a great beginner vibrator, to the G-spot stimulating Arc, there's something for everyone.
Puff is a singular suction sensation. (Try saying that three times fast!) Not only does the small but mighty suction vibrator boasts over 2,000 five-star reviews on Unbound's website, it's been circulating TikTok as one of the new must-have vibrators (along with TikTok's infamous rose vibrator).
This three-speed vibrator from Maude stimulates your clit with no muss or fuss. Though the chic sex toy looks simplistic, the pleasure it offers is anything but. Plus, at under $50, the price is totally right.
If $50 is your price limit, FP Movement has several other options, including four buzz-worthy bullets and a glass dildo that will hit the spot.
If $50 is your price limit, FP Movement has several other options, including four buzz-worthy bullets and a glass dildo that will hit the spot.
Advertisement
Sexual wellness can't just be all toys all the time. Make your new favorite cardio routine even more enjoyable with lubricant. Lelo's lube is my own personal favorite (it lives on my nightstand permanently), because of its easy-to-use pump and delightfully discrete bottle that looks like a fancy hand sanitizer. It's never greasy or sticky, just perfectly slippery, and lasts a significant amount of time. Because of the size of this bottle, you'll rarely have to restock.
But if you're not looking for such a large bottle (or you'd prefer to try out a few!), FP Movement has a wide variety of other water-based lubricants we love.
But if you're not looking for such a large bottle (or you'd prefer to try out a few!), FP Movement has a wide variety of other water-based lubricants we love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.