FP Movement x On Sneaker Collab Will Have You Running On Clouds

Thanks to some stellar weather, a summer full of sports (from the 2024 Olympics to the US Open), the rise of run clubs, and one new sneaker collaboration, it’s no wonder we feel like moving our bodies more. Free People’s activewear brand, FP Movement, which we know and love for its performance-ready and fashion-forward activewear, is teaming up with the on-trend sneaker brand: On. And we couldn’t be more excited to slip them on.
“Rooted in a shared mission to support fitness and wellness for all, FP Movement and On are proud to announce a two-style footwear collaboration designed to encourage their communities to discover just how simple and freeing it can be to make movement a regular part of everyday life,” reads the press release.
The limited-edition, two-style sneaker collection features reimagined versions of Switzerland-based brand On’s CloudTec-cushioned Cloudmonster ($180) and Cloudnova Form 2 sneakers ($150) with an FP Movement twist.
“This project was our chance to bring [FP Movement’s] perspective on color and graphic that is completely different to On's, while maintaining the innovation, sensation, and performance that everyone expects from an On product,” says Max Smith, global commercial lead of special projects at On.
Both the Cloudmonster (a running sneaker) and Cloudnova Form 2 (a lifestyle sneaker) feature an exclusive floral-printed insole, FP Movement’s signature neon pops of color (this time in 2024's hottest color: red), and both brands' logos.
“As FP Movement continues to expand into the run category, we are thrilled to have the incredible opportunity to collaborate with the experts at On to create exclusive versions of two of our favorite On styles,” says Courtney Weis, managing director of brand marketing at FP Movement.
Whether you’re looking to take a run in the springy-soled and rocker-shaped Cloudmonster sneaker or take on your daily errands and walks in the sleek and stabilizing Cloudnova Form 2 sneaker, these FP Movement x On styles will motivate you to move, while looking stylish.
The FP Movement x On collaboration is available exclusively at FPMovement.com and in select FP Movement store locations in the US.
