By now, you probably know that the Refinery29 shopping team — and R29 readers — are obsessed with FP Movement. Whether it’s fashion-forward sneakers, a transitional-weather-ready puffer vest, or do-it-all sports bras, the pieces from Free People’s comfortable, functional, and flattering activewear line have taken over our closets. And, just in time for us to up our warm-weather style game or get into outdoor running, our latest summer fashion must-have, the FP Movement Carpe Diem Shorts, is finally back in stock.
The FP Movement Carpe Diem Shorts launched earlier this year and sold out 75% of the stock in just three weeks. According to the Free People team, the popularity of the thigh-grazing short can be attributed to its seamless waistband (that offers high-waisted coverage and easy compression) and breezy, lightweight material that’s also water- and tear-resistant. The Carpe Diem Shorts also feature built-in briefs so you can be confident in their coverage even with the loose, relaxed fit of the silhouette.
With a versatile look that can go from a workout to running errands and lounging around at home, it makes sense that they flew off the shelves so quickly. This month, the restock — the first one since the initial launch in February! — will make the shorts available in more colorways than ever before, including black (the most popular option, according to the Free People team), bright blue, pastel pink, white, grass green, red, purple, coral, and more.
And with a 4.8 average rating, it’s clear Free People customers love these shorts just as much as we do. “These have such a comfy and flattering waistband, and I love how the shorts hit on my thicker thighs,” one reviewer wrote on the site. Another one wrote, "My fav shorts ever! Feel and look amazing!"
So get ready to act fast and add a pair (or two, or three) to your cart before they’re gone again.
