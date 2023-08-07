If you're a body-care stan (like we are), then I'm sure you've heard of the scrub king brand himself, Frank Body. Best known for its coffee scrub-in-a-bag, Frank Body is honest, clean, and likely popping up on a FYP near you. While I loved its popular coffee scrub, the messy aftermath was a major turn-off. That's why when I heard that the brand's new chemical exfoliator/scrub hybrid in tub packaging had gone viral on TikTok, I simply had to put it to the test — along with some other goodies like a cherry lip scrub and an AHA body lotion. Spoiler alert: I loved them all, and I not only know why the Glycolic Body Scrub has TikTok fame, but I also understand why it's currently on pre-orders only (no worries, you can still add to cart, it'll just be two weeks longer to ship). I suggest you keep on reading to see exactly why I think this scrub is well worth the wait — before it all sells out again.
Frank Body's Glycolic Body Scrub combines physical and chemical exfoliation, leaving behind smooth and hydrated skin. It features gentle chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid and lactic acid, physical ones like pumice, and skin-brightening ingredients like witch hazel and niacinamide, all topped off with an invigorating, minty scent. I absolutely love this scrub, and I'm a scrub girly who is generally pretty picky. The mix of its scent and its texture — the pumice pieces are the perfect size, not too small but not too big either — is enough to wake up any day. I've tried Frank Body scrubs before — the Original Coffee Scrub and the Caffeinated Scalp Scrub — and The Glycolic Body Scrub is all of that amazingness without any messiness. Afterward, my skin felt so soft. I definitely noticed a difference in the Keratosis Pilari (KP) on my arm — between tanning out in the sun and using this scrub, my KP is basically gone.
With exfoliating sugars, coffee seed oil, grapefruit extract, and beeswax, this lip scrub deliciously smells and tastes like cherry. I've only tried one other lip scrub before, and I think this experience was very similar to those but with the added cherry on top of the literal cherry flavor. The sugars are big enough that you don't need a lot to do the exfoliating job — this small tub will last me a really long time. Afterward, my lips are amazingly soft, only needing a hydrating lip balm to seal the deal. Reviewers rave about this saying there's "a lot more of the product than needed," it "smells amazing," and "gives a great result."
A two-in-one, exfoliation, and body lotion? Yes, please! Frank Body's Smoothing AHA Body Lotion is exactly that, with its chemical exfoliation thanks to lactic and glycolic acids and smoothing hydration from mango seed butter and macadamia seed oil. Unlike body scrubs, I am not a big lotion girly. My ideal lotion is one where it's absorbed quickly (hate when lotion just sits on my skin), a little goes a long way, and its scent gets me smelling and feeling good — this Frank Body one was perfect on all counts. The consistency is thick enough that you don't need too much to cover your legs, but lightweight enough that it's easy to spread and easily absorbed into the skin. This lotion is unlike any other one I have since it's filled with AHAs as well as hydrating oils. My body felt so soft like I'm giving it the same treatment as my face, with products that don't just smell nice, they're also high-quality.
