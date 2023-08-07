With exfoliating sugars, coffee seed oil, grapefruit extract, and beeswax, this lip scrub deliciously smells and tastes like cherry. I've only tried one other lip scrub before, and I think this experience was very similar to those but with the added cherry on top of the literal cherry flavor. The sugars are big enough that you don't need a lot to do the exfoliating job — this small tub will last me a really long time. Afterward, my lips are amazingly soft, only needing a hydrating lip balm to seal the deal. Reviewers rave about this saying there's "a lot more of the product than needed," it "smells amazing," and "gives a great result."