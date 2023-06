Here’s How Team R29 Styles Our Favorite FP Movement Sports Bras

"FP Movement has done it again, this time with the Never Better Square Neck Bra and The Way Home Shorts . Both are comfortable enough to fall asleep in (yes, I napped after trying them on) and cute enough to roam around the city in. I got both in a large, and they fit wonderfully. The girls were secure, and they looked good in this ultra-bright pink, and my behind was all covered up. I really like how comfortable the Never Better bra is. It’s like T-shirt fabric and isn’t so tight that it causes those red marks after I take it off. The Way Home shorts seem a little ludicrously tall at first but let me tell you: I got used to the height of the band and even began to like it as it’s a great phone hiding spot."