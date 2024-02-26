R29 Editors Style FP Movement’s Puffer Vest 6 Ways

"As someone who has difficulty layering between transitional seasons, Free People's Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest was one of my first steps into the wonders of the trendy sleeveless garment. Since I'm still trying to figure out how to work a vest into my wardrobe, I went the safe route and opted for the brushed sail hue, which was a soft ivory shade. I've only seen people style vests with casual 'fits, so for a little bit of wild fun, I went the opposite route and tried working it with a leather mini-skirt and knee-high boots. Surprisingly, the laid-back vest added a fun touch to my look, and I knew if it could work with a leather mini-skirt; the versatile piece would pair well with a plethora of other tops. The vest fell a little past my waist, so I was quite surprised, as I have a longer torso and I'm 5'5". Even though I was wearing a size small, I felt it was roomy enough to layer with a chunky sweater underneath, especially with the wide armholes. For accessories, I was obsessed and inspired by the vest's adorable scalloped hem and knew I had to don my JW PEI Gabbi Bag with the ruched handle. As the vest is lightweight, I feel like it's more of a warm weather piece than a cold one, so I'll be waiting for New York temps to rise to fashion it with nap dresses, flowy-tiered midi skirts, and more." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer