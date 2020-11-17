“I probably know every Bob Marley song and now that I look back on it, I think [that he was my biggest influence],” she muses. “I’m like this Jamaican playing guitar. And Bob was all about reflecting the times, songwriting and singing from his heart. I connected with that.” Like Marley, Fousheé is an adept storyteller and says her mission is driven by a desire to amplify Black stories through her experiences as a Black woman. “There’s a whole bunch of different stories to tell that I think are not always in the forefront,” she says. “The goal is to make people feel heard and comforted.”

