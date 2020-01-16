I Got L.A.’s Trendy Forward Helix Piercing — & Here’s How It Looks

The daith. The rook. The tragus. There's always a trendy new piercing in Los Angeles. Daron Dean, a nursing student and star of this week's episode of Macro Beauty, has tried more than a few, but she hasn't always had the best results. After two different cartilage piercings left her with irritated, bumpy scars, she was hesitant to try again, so she turned to L.A.'s most in-demand piercer to ensure she had a better experience.
Press play above to watch famed celebrity piercer Brian Keith Thompson of Body Electric Tattoo not only adorn her cartilage with a hip new piercing, but teach her how to properly heal it as well. Sit back, relax, and get ready for major ear envy.
