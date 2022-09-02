Labor Day is all about taking time to rest, relax, and reward yourself for the hard work you've put into your job this year, and we can't think of a better way to level up our R&R routine than by trying out some CBD products specifically designed for sexual healing, unforgettable pleasure, and vibrant wellbeing. If that sounds appealing, you're in luck. You can get all of that and more this weekend at Foria Wellness's sitewide Labor Day Sale.
That's right — from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, all of Foria's incredible plant-based pleasure products are being marked down 20%, no code needed. If you're new to Foria Wellness, now is a perfect time to dip your toe into the pool of wellness oils, serums, soaks, and more. These all-natural products are made with organic ingredients that work with your body to keep inflammation down and pleasure up. Think of it as a well-earned reward for all your hard labor. Keep scrolling to read about our favorite products and must-buys from Foria Wellness's Labor Day sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If your libido needs a boost, this arousal oil with CBD is the perfect thing to bring some oomph back to your sex life and awaken your lustful senses. Stress can hinder your arousal, but just a pump of this CBD-infused oil applied externally to your vulva result in increased blood flow and relaxed muscles, which aid in stimulation and lead to easier orgasms. This best-seller is also great for people who suffer from pelvic pain or need extra vaginal lubrication. As one happy reviewer puts it: "On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d rate this at 15."
This CBD-infused salve is made for those who suffer from chronic pain, especially during their period. The fast-absorbing balm immediately soothes muscle and joint discomfort caused from menstruation (take it from someone who knows!). Its perfect rating from nearly 100 reviews speaks for itself. One gushes: "Honestly works. Most effective salve I have ever used... I have severe endometriosis pains during my cycle. Nothing had helped my condition as drastically as this. My husband and I both also use it for muscle aches. Great stuff."
Taking care of your breasts should be an essential part of your wellness routine, and this CBD-free botanical oil, which stimulates with ingredients that also support your breast health can make that happen. "My partner and I love to use this together," writes one reviewer...The oil itself absorbs very nicely leaving your delicate skin moisturized yet not greasy. The scent is pleasant and smells great even after it absorbs." The bottle also instructs you on how to best give yourself a lymphatic breast massage, so you can connect with your body and reap the physical benefits.
According to Foria's website, activating your ECS (Endocannabinoid System) can help regulate sleep, appetite, mood, inflammation and more, making it a perfect addition to your wellness routine, especially during stressful times. These bath salts not only signal to your ECS, but they are also packed with relaxing botanicals like lavender, making sure you really get the most out of your bath break. "The smell is amazing, and the amount of CBD truly relaxes your body. These also seem to make the water softer somehow. I highly recommend!!! You won't be disappointed," writes a pleased reviewer.
Not sure which bath salt will work best for you? Sample all three of Foria's wellness bath salts for one excellent low price. Perfect for gifting or just sampling yourself, this pack of botanically-loaded Epsom mineral salts are a great intro to the world of CBD wellness. Formulated for relief, arousal, and general wellness, this trio is sure to make the most of anyone's "me time."