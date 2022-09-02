Labor Day is all about taking time to rest, relax, and reward yourself for the hard work you've put into your job this year, and we can't think of a better way to level up our R&R routine than by trying out some CBD products specifically designed for sexual healing, unforgettable pleasure, and vibrant wellbeing. If that sounds appealing, you're in luck. You can get all of that and more this weekend at's sitewide Labor Day Sale.That's right — from, all of Foria's incredible plant-based pleasure products are being marked down 20%, no code needed. If you're new to Foria Wellness, now is a perfect time to dip your toe into the pool of wellness oils, serums, soaks, and more. These all-natural products are made with organic ingredients that work with your body to keep inflammation down and pleasure up. Think of it as a well-earned reward for all your hard labor. Keep scrolling to read about our favorite products and must-buys from Foria Wellness's Labor Day sale.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.