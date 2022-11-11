My Favorite CBD Products Are Going On Sale For Black Friday (Just In Time To Get This Jew Through The Holidays)
The Christmas season is upon us (if the overflowing aisles of Target tell me anything), and as a Jew who is a bit of a Grinch when it comes to all things jolly and jingling, it can be a rough few weeks. If you're also (mildly) dreading holiday season travel, family obligations, and in-laws, it's time to learn about the CBD oils, serums, salts, and balms from Foria.
With products ranging from a virally popular arousal oil to pain relief balm, Foria's all-natural, plant-based products aim to support women from menstruation to menopause. Though its wellness products focus heavily on intimacy, it also has general wellness products (both with and without CBD) to help you level up your R&R. If that sounds like the cure to your holiday blues, I have some good news. From Friday, November 18, through Monday, November 28, Foria will hold its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with up to 30% off products that will increase pleasure in every part of your body and mind. I can feel my holiday stress melting away already. Keep reading to hear about all my personal faves to see what to add to your basket during the Black Friday sale next week.
Advertisement
Though most people come to Foria for its best-selling intimacy products, it's all about this pain-relieving CBD balm for me. Pain from stress manifests as baseball-size knots in my lower back that make everything from sitting to standing to sleeping uncomfortable. They also double in size around my period, making the pain radiate up to my neck and down my thighs. But the Foria Relief Salve has been my literal lifesaver. Using a generous dollop of balm, my partner will give me a quick five-minute massage (I could do it myself, a surprise massage is too good to turn down), and I am constantly shocked at how quickly my pain starts to alleviate. Though CBD pain-relieving research is predominantly anecdotal, I can say that it works for me. As my holiday stress compounds, I foresee a lot of quick massages in my future.
Did you know that orgasming can actually release hormones that help effectively lower your stress levels? But stress can also prevent arousal from happening in the first place, leaving you even more annoyed, strung out, and in need than you were to begin with. Enter: Foria's best-selling arousal oil. With just a pump of this CBD serum applied to your vulva, it can increase blood flow and stimulation to help make orgasming easier, giving you a double dose of pleasure. As one reviewer raves, "On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d rate this at 15." Don't overlook the importance of getting some this holiday season — your stress levels need it!
Advertisement
Nothing feels more relaxing than a cozy steaming hot bath during the cold winter months — except maybe infusing that bath with some CBD. According to Foria's website, activating your ECS (endocannabinoid system) can help regulate sleep, appetite, mood, inflammation, and more, making it a perfect addition to your winter wellness routine, especially during high-stress times like the holidays. These bath salts not only signal to your ECS, but they are also packed with relaxing botanicals like lavender, making sure you really get the most out of your bathtime relaxation.
If taking an hour for a massage, bath, or sex during your busy holiday schedule just doesn't seem possible, but you still want to reap the benefits of Foria's products, it's got something for that, too. This daily CBD supplement is designed to be ingested daily (preferably before bed) to activate your ECS and help de-stress even when you can't set aside some special "you-time." It comes in mint, orange, or unflavored, and it's said to effectively "take the edge off" by multiple relaxed reviewers. Plus, the easy-to-use dropper bottle is small enough to pack in a purse for an emergency "dinner at the in-laws" situation.
If you want to learn more about Foria's CBD products and how CBD works, its website explains more on the FAQ page. Also, if you're not sure if you're ready to dip your toe into CBD products, there are botanical versions of nearly every one of Foria's products that reviewers also love. Regardless, Foria is here to help you get through the holiday season in any way possible — with all kinds of self-care activities from orgasms to daily droplets. Don't miss out on these deep Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale discounts, so you can relax your mind, body, and wallet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.