6 Food-Inspired Beauty Trends That’ll Have You Serving Looks
Glazed donut nails, tiramisu makeup, cinnamon cookie butter hair… Food-inspired beauty trends are giving new meaning to the term “serving looks,” and not unlike patisserie day on my favorite baking show, new options stay coming in hot by the second.
The inspo for your next look isn’t just on your feed — it’s in your fridge. Think sugared pink and red tones with a slight glossy sheen, mimicking the dewy glow of that viral $19 strawberry (you know the one), or decadent toffee hues that give your look equal parts warmth and sweetness. Scrolling through #BeautyTok feels like making that weekly grocery run, and honestly? Yes, chef.
The trend goes beyond indulgent aesthetic choices, too. With the launch of the new Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balms, e.l.f. Cosmetics is taking food-inspired beauty trends to the next level. These buttery soft, nourishing lip balms combine hues that pay homage to gummy candies, strawberry shortcake, and toffee among other delicious treats, with coordinating scent and flavor profiles for that 360 experience deserving of a Michelin star.
Keep reading to learn more about six food-inspired beauty trends we’re loving for summer, and how to easily create each look.