“We’re Going To Make Our Presence Known”: 5 Teens On The Bill To Ban Period Talk

Storm first got their period in fifth grade so the possible Florida ban is personal. They can’t help but think about what it would’ve been like for them. They wouldn’t have been able to talk to their friends. They wonder if they would’ve been able to ask a teacher or a nurse about it. They think maybe they would’ve tried to call home and talk to their mom, ask her to come pick them up. But one thing is clear to them: being able to talk to their friends and teachers about menstruation beginning made it less taboo. "I was able to talk about what’s considered a 'gross topic' and have a support group," they said. "It was like…we’re all in this together."