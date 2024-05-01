Occupation: Flight attendant, product specialist, and graduate student

Industry: Commercial aviation and automotive marketing

Age: 34

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $65,380

Assets: 401(k): $71,465.38; Roth IRA: $20,780.39; RHRA: $2,000; stock investments: $610.84; checking account: $5,235.93; savings account: $445.80; HYSA: $5,614.49

Debt: Car note: $6,875.44

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,300

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: $0 (I live with my parents who own their home.)

Monthly Loan Payments: $474.53 (car payment)

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Savings (Roth): $580

Spotify: $10.99

Phone: $35

Car Wash Membership: $43.73

Cinemark Movie Membership: $10.99

Peloton App Membership: $12.99

Gym Membership: $28

Annual Expenses

Chase Sapphire Reserve Credit Card Annual Fee: $550

Amex Centurion Credit Card Annual Fee: $695

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Annual Fee: $95

Amazon Prime: $69 (student rate)

Who Weekly? Patreon Membership: $50.40



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I always expected to get my bachelor’s in something. My parents were supportive and helped pay my way through a theater degree. It took me three years to walk across the graduation stage, then 10 more years to finish the degree. Due to some major distractions, I never finished my final class and decided to return in 2020, when all coursework was moved online during the pandemic. I was officially a December 2020 graduate. That led to me pursuing my master’s in social work, which I’m in the process of doing now. I’m paying for it myself. It helps that I live with my parents and have no rent costs.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I’m a first-generation American, and coming from poor/working class households, both of my parents instilled a frugal financial mentality. A love of hunting through sale racks and thrift stores led to a fairly successful Etsy store in my early 20s. I was always expected to work and was warned of the dangers of credit cards. That didn’t stop me from getting into $10,000 of credit card debt in my 20s (I’ve since paid off and sworn to avoid credit card debt at all costs). I had no home education about investing and very little understanding about 401(k)s, IRAs, and so on.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Once I turned 15 I became a lifeguard — the first job I could get at that age. Growing up as a competitive swimmer, it just made sense. I realize now how fortune I was to have parents who were willing to drive me to and from the various neighborhood pools I was assigned to. If I wanted to go shopping for any non-essentials (clothes, nail polish, et cetera), it was expected the funds would come from my job.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. I grew up solidly middle class, never worrying about the essentials. My parents made sure we were enrolled in extracurriculars (dance, piano, swimming, and so on) and we traveled a lot (all my extended family is overseas). Then my dad was laid off twice: Once when I was around 10, another around 15. These events made me keenly aware of the value of a dollar, what it meant for our lifestyle changes, and the sacrifices we would need to make.



Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely. I look back and wish I would have contributed more to my 401(k) early on, and began contributing to a Roth IRA when I first started working. Having witnessed the burden of unemployment on my dad, I’m scared for anyone to financially depend on me. I’m part of a flight attendant labor union and our contract became amenable going on five years now — this essentially means I haven’t had a raise in five years. I’m grateful to be living with my parents during this drawn-out contract negotiation/mediation process amid a cost of living crisis. In addition to my flying, I supplement this work with events-based marketing work with an automotive company, something I’ve been doing for eight years now. While I worry about money, I try not to let it overcome me or be a source of anxiety or fear. With experience and perspective, I hope to be more responsible with money management as I navigate work/life balance.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 19 I started paying rent and for all lifestyle/living expenses. I never expected to return to my family home, but when I got furloughed from the airline in 2020, it made sense. I was living in New York at the time and couldn’t justify re-signing my lease with no job stability. Luckily, I got called back to work in 2021. While my living situation may be unconventional, it has made a pathway to a debt-free master’s degree possible! My parents are amazing and I think they would let me live with them forever if I wanted or needed to.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.

