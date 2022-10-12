11:35 a.m. — Wake up after sleeping in. B. and I decide to go out to brunch together since I rarely have the weekend off from work. We get ready and then head out. I pay for the parking meter. $3.47



12:30 p.m. — We go to our favorite brunch spot. I get pancakes and B. gets an omelette. I happily eat both. $36



12:45 p.m. — B. feeds the parking meter. He surprises me by taking me to look at engagement rings after bunch. It's been a wonderful week so far and I feel grateful to be able to spend so much time with him.



1:15 p.m. — I take out $100 cash from the bank as a gift for a bridal shower I am going to on Sunday. $100



2:20 p.m. — Once we get home from the day's activities, I realize that I need to pay my car insurance for the next month. I typically like to prepay for six months so I can get a discount, but this month was such an expensive month for us that I decide to pay for just one month this time so the upfront cost isn't as much. $118.36



6:30 p.m. — B. and I spend a few hours prepping the ground beef and toppings for the smash burger BBQ. We use up the groceries I purchased yesterday. We get them on the grill as our friends start trickling in.



10:05 p.m. — After the BBQ, B. and I and some of our friends decide to grab a nightcap at a cute cocktail lounge nearby to keep the birthday celebrations going. We get one cocktail each and I can tell that B. has had a little too much birthday fun, so we don't stay for another. $32



Daily Total: $289.83