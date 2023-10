I Went To Brain Camp To Cure My Foggy Mind

My assessment revealed that the ratio between my beta and theta waves is off, with my theta being high and my beta being low. Beta waves usually represent alertness, focus, and our attention while theta waves are associated with creativity, anxiety, insight, and distractibility. This off-kilter ratio is often associated with distractibility and concentration problems, according to Caroline Leaf, PhD , cognitive neuroscientist and author of Switch on Your Brain and Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess — but she says it’s not quite that simple. Referring to the Goldilocks principle in this context, Dr. Leaf says that people can have similar brain wave patterns but have entirely different levels of concentration. “There is no normal brain,” she says. “It’s unique for every person.” While this ratio being off is relatively common — kind of like how almost everyone has low vitamin D and cis women tend to have low iron — it’s not optimal.