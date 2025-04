I Track My Health Data Nonstop — Is This A Problem?

It was when I first came across Bryan Johnson, the millionaire tech entrepreneur trying to reverse ageing , that I started to question the long-term impacts of incessant tracking. In the Netflix documentary, Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants To Live Forever, Johnson, 47, shares how he spends $2 million a year in an attempt to stay youthful; it is a full-time dedication. He detailed an intense regimen of taking 54 supplements daily, tracking his blood oxygen, brainwaves, and erections. He gets regular blood tests and MRI scans. And there was that whole weird thing of taking blood from his teenage son. Johnson — chiseled-bodied and smooth like a wax figure — has become obsessed with his own immortality and has an insatiable drive for more data. None of this data would really help prolong the lives of people globally, just himself. Of course, Johnson’s experiment is extreme compared to completing your movement, exercise, and stand goals (your “rings”) on your Apple Watch daily. Yet, it does expose how access to intelligent health technology inspires deeper introspection into your health. And with everything we consume, there are pros and cons.