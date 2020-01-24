8 Fitness Subscription Boxes That Are Better Than A Gym Membership

A new month is upon us, meaning you likely had to throw money at your gym membership and any other recurring subscriptions you have. You might be kicking yourself for not using your MoviePass this month, or wishing more of your ClassPass credits would roll over. While there's no cure for MoviePass FOMO, having new workout clothes is a fun incentive to go work out — and yes, there's a subscription for that.
Fitness subscription boxes can allow you to sample new workout gear, discover a new favorite snack, or just give you something to look forward to each month. And considering most of the subscriptions are actually cheaper than some gym memberships, it's a splurge that you can feel good about.
Ahead are the best fitness subscription boxes for workout clothes, healthy snacks, and exercise equipment.
