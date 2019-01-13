Chances are you’ve probably heard that it takes “21 days to form a habit.” People love to throw this stat around, especially this time of year when so many people are making resolutions and vowing not to break them. Other studies suggest that it actually takes 66 days to form a habit, which sounds more reasonable, but is still a pretty arbitrary number.
In reality, there are way more factors besides time that can influence a habit, particularly if that habit is related to fitness. There’s your stress level, your work life, your schedule, the way your body feels, the types of workouts you’re doing, your past history with exercise, and so much more.
This is all to say that, as you approach your last week of activity suggestions in this 21-day movement program, don’t beat yourself up if you feel like you haven’t found that one magic workout that’s going to change your approach to exercise forever. The whole point of us introducing you to the concept of Joyful Movement is for you to explore different ways of moving, and to change the way you think about exercise. We hope we've helped you get started on developing your own workout routine and habits, and fitness goals that work for you — and you alone.
DAY 14
Biking
Riding a bike can be strangely meditative: it’s repetitive, feels second-nature, and gets you in tune with your surroundings and body. Biking can literally take you new places, and allows you to experience your town or city from a unique perspective. Consider bringing your bike to the shop for a tune-up so you can take it for a spin outdoors, or just have a seat on the stationary bikes at your gym. If indoor cycling is more your speed, many people find the classes super freeing. From SoulCycle to Flywheel, Monster Cycle and Peloton, there are different classes for different styles, and you’ll probably discover one that you truly like.
DAY 15
Tai Chi
If we told you there was a stress-relieving, gentle-on-the-joints, no-equipment exercise routine that incorporates breathing and stretching that’s not yoga, you’d be intrigued, right? Well, tai chi, an ancient Chinese tradition, is all of those things. During a tai chi class, an instructor will slowly walk you through a series of poses and breathing techniques with a group of people. (To get a sense of the moves, or try a class at home, check out a tai chi workout on YouTube.) Tai chi won’t make you break a sweat, but is has been shown to improve people’s mood, aerobic capacity, flexibility, and energy.
DAY 16
Lifting
Talk to someone who lift weights, and they’ll probably go on and on about how it changed their body, list off some of their impressive personal records, and then tell you how badass lifting makes them feel. Indeed, lifting weights can be a form of joyful movement that makes you feel empowered, accomplished, and obviously, strong. If you’ve never lifted weights before, you may want to chat up that friend of yours who lifts to see if they can take you to their gym to try yourself. Or you can always chat up a trainer at your local gym or community center to see if they have tips. Don’t be intimidated: everyone starts somewhere, and most people who lift love talking about it, too.
DAY 18
Dance cardio
Can you remember the last time you danced without inhibitions? Was it at a middle school dance? Twerking tipsily at a friend’s wedding? Completely alone in your bedroom? Regardless of where you were, it was fun, right? Neurologists say that dancing elicits pleasure in two powerful ways: music lights up the brain’s reward centers, and dancing to the beat turns on your sensory and motor circuits. And yet, some people feel really uncomfortable or out of their element dancing. Consider taking a dance cardio class or trying a video online — and just forget about your nerves or worries. (You can find Zumba all over the country, and there are also a ton of other studios, such as AKT, DanceBody, and 305 Fitness, that offer fun dance classes.) Most people are so worried about their own moves that they are not paying attention to you. Trust us.
DAY 19
Free day
Now that you’ve been trying this whole joyful movement thing for a few weeks, it’s worthwhile to revisit an out-of-the-box activity or workout that you used to roll your eyes at. While you’re changing all of the beliefs that you once held about working out , there’s a good chance your interests will change, too. So, take that pole dancing workshop you swore was too silly, try the goofy but hilarious Broadway dance workout video, and go for the metal music cycling class.
DAY 21
Trampoline
Is there any movement that's more joyous than jumping on a trampoline? Something about bouncing up and down elicits a child-like glee in all of us — and it also makes the muscles in your lower body work like crazy. There are a few different ways you can work out on a trampoline: some boutique studios offer classes that utilize personal trampolines, or you can buy a trampoline for adults to use at home. Or, if you'd prefer to jump in a group setting, see if there's an indoor trampoline park nearby that you can visit.
