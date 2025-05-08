Nail that quiet luxury, preppy vibe with a cable-knit sweater — the kind that looks effortlessly put-together when styled with slouchier bottoms. “This aesthetic delivers on all fronts, with cozy knits, breezy materials, and silhouettes that make getting dressed feel effortless,” says Flax. “Fashion is shifting toward looks that feel relaxed, yet still intentional.”



As the months warm up, swap your chunky knits for an open-weave cardigan or woven polo — especially if you’re not lucky enough to have a sea breeze working in your favor. As Flax puts it: “It’s not about dressing like you’re on a boat, but more about pieces that feel lived-in, low-effort, and quietly elevated.”