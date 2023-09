Is Your First Orgasm The Best One You’ll Ever Have? An Investigation

We sure hope not. In fact, the idea that your earliest orgasm should be that euphoric might be blocking you from experiencing one in the first place. Or, when you do have that first O, you might feel disappointed that it didn’t live up to the hype. “If you're young and you're a kid and you're exploring your body and you don't really know what you're doing, the first orgasm [can be] confusing, it's surprising, it's a little scary,” says Laura Purdy, MD, chief medical officer at healthcare platform Wisp . Dr. Purdy says many people with vulvas actually find their first orgasm more assuring than incredible. “It’s almost like a relief because they realize, ‘I'm not broken, I'm capable of experiencing this thing,’” she says. “At least for the people that I have had the opportunity to interact with, it's almost like that's a starting point for them.”